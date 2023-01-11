Punjab Assembly echoes with opposition’s demand for trust vote on third straight day

The Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday chorused for the third day with the opposition’s demands for the chief minister to take a vote of confidence.

The session began after a delay of almost two hours with Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan presiding over it.

Addressing the session, PPP MPA Syed Usman Mehmood said that the “minority government” was requested to take a confidence vote and then a period for questions could be held as well.

PML-N lawmaker Raheela Khadim Hussain refused to speak during the question and answers session and instead requested that the confidence vote be taken first.

The PA speaker said that the government would take a confidence vote but first the Lahore High Court should be allowed to make the final decision on the matter tomorrow.

He said the government could not remain in power if it did not take a confidence vote and told the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion to settle the matter.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Sardar Shahabuddin Khan lashed out at the opposition for causing a ruckus and said it had nothing to do with assembly proceedings. The PA speaker concurred and said that the lawmakers who do not allow the assembly business to continue should be suspended.

As the opposition lawmakers chanted slogans and came face-to-face with government MPAs, the PA speaker urged them to return to their seats, and warned them of action against them.

At one point, Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Raja also attempted to placate the opposition members, who continued with their sloganeering to force the chief minister into taking a confidence vote.

Elahi does not have required 186 votes: Rana Sanaullah

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that contrary to the claims made by the PTI, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi did not have the support of 186 lawmakers.

Speaking to the media in Lahore before the assembly session began, he asserted that six to seven PTI MPAs were abroad and the federal government had their travel records to prove it.

The PML-N leader said that if the PTI would pretend to have 186 members by “only gathering 175 then it would be another fraud to extend their corruption for 20-22 more days”.

Speaking alongside him, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ata Tarar said that a total of 12 members of the PTI-PML-Q coalition were not present in Lahore to take part in the vote of confidence, adding that he had the data and evidence to back his claim.

Tarar warned the ruling coalition from staging an act similar to that “staged by [former[ deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the National Assembly previously that the assembly doors are closed and it is claimed that the votes in Elahi’s favour are complete”.

Imran all praise for govt coalition

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was all praise for PTI-PML-Q MPAs in a video address to a parliamentary party session.

He praised them and CM Elahi for continuing to support the PTI despite the alleged pressure on them to switch sides. Imran said that PTI MPAs from Muzaffargarh and Gujrat had informed him about attempts to threaten and bribe them to join the PML-N.

The PTI chief directly alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind the attempts to switch the loyalties of PTI MPAs but was rejected by them. “I should thank him that he cleaned our party of bad eggs,” Imran quipped.

The PTI chairman also welcomed and praised independent MPA Bilal Warraich for joining the government coalition.

He expressed hope that the coalition would be successful in the confidence vote, adding that it would be taken soon in a day or two.

Earlier, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that 177 PTI MPAs had reached for a meeting of the parliamentary party while 10 PML-Q lawmakers would also arrive soon for a total of 187 MPAs.

Crisis in Punjab

After Imran’s announcement of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies’ dissolution, the coalition leaders had sprung into action to prevent Elahi from dissolving the PA.

In a double-edged move on Dec 20, the Punjab governor had asked the chief minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, while PML-N and PPP lawmakers had submitted a separate no-trust resolution against him in a bid to bar him from dissolving the assembly.

However, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan had termed the governor’s orders as “illegal, against the provisions of the Constitution and thus stand disposed of”.

In his two-page ruling, the speaker maintained that the governor’s orders were not in accordance with Article 54(3) and Article 127. “The house is in session since Oct 23, 2022, and under Articles 54(3) and 127. No fresh session can be convened unless and until the current one ends,” the order read.

Subsequently, on Dec 21, the Punjab governor had termed the speaker’s ruling “unconstitutional”.

In a late-night move on Dec 23, the governor had de-notified Elahi. In an order, he said: “Consequent to the facts that Ch. Parvez Elahi … refrained from obtaining the vote of confidence at 1600 hours yesterday (Wednesday), in line with an order under Article 130(7) of the Constitution … issued under my hand on Dec 19, 2022, in line with Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of provincial assembly of Punjab, 1997, and that he still has not done so even after the lapse of another 24 hours, I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.”

As a result, “the provincial cabinet stands dissolved forthwith”, he had said.

Subsequently, CM Elahi had approached the LHC, saying the move was “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had reinstated the PML-Q leader as the chief minister and restored the provincial cabinet as an “interim relief” after he submitted an undertaking assuring the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly until the next hearing (Jan 11).

During the hearing today, the court extended the relief granted to Elahi till Thursday (Jan 12), 9am.

It also said that the chief minister could not dissolve the assembly during this time.

More to follow.