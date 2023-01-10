PML-N MPAs force their way inside Punjab Assembly as session about to resume

PML-N lawmakers forced their way inside the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and provincial Speaker Sibtain Khan of instructing the police to not let opposition members enter the premises.

The doors of the assembly were closed and security guards remained on high alert after yesterday’s session saw ruckus as the opposition challenged CM Elahi to prove he had the requisite numbers to secure a vote of confidence.

Footage outside the assembly today showed PML-N MPA from Sheikhupura Peer Muhammad Ashraf Rasool and Mian Abdul Rauf clashing with police. Rasool can be seen pushing a policeman away and cursing at them as he forces his way inside the main gate.

“Move back. Stop this nonsense,” an infuriated Rasool can be heard saying.

After the clash, other opposition members including Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Zeeshan Rafiq opened the PA gate and entered the premises.

Meanwhile, Rangers personnel accompanied Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar inside the assembly.

“Today it was said that federal ministers will not be able to enter the PA and their entry is banned,” he told reporters outside the house. “I told them that even their fathers can’t even stop me from entering [the assembly].”

Earlier, Sanaullah had made similar claims, saying that Elahi had banned the entry of opposition lawmakers into the house.

Tarar claimed that PTI and PML-Q did not have the required numbers to take the vote of confidence.

He added CM Elahi could not get the required numbers even if he resorted to rigging. “Yesterday Imran Khan had to face embarrassment because of Elahi’s corruption.”

