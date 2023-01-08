DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2023

Court issues order to unfreeze Ishaq Dar’s assets

Malik Asad Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: An account­­ability court in Islamabad has issued an order to unfreeze movable and immovable properties of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after a corruption reference against the PML-N leader was returned to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of recent amendments to the accountability law.

NAB Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the said order on the application of the finance minister, requesting the court to unfreeze his properties attached by the provincial government of Punjab after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the assets beyond means case.

On Dec 11, 2017, the accountability court declared Mr Dar a proclaimed offender. However, it recalled the said order on Sept 28 when he surrendered to the court.

NAB judge says proceedings against PML-N leader ended due to lack of jurisdiction

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017, while taking up petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, disqualified then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not disclosing his salary that he did not draw from his son’s company. The bench had also constituted a joint investigation team, headed by then additional director general of Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia, to probe the assets of the Sharif family and Mr Dar.

As per the prosecution, Mr Dar’s assets had grown manifold from Rs9.1 million in 1982-83 to Rs831.6m in 2008.

Judge Bashir observed that the criminal proceedings against Mr Dar have been quashed due to lack of jurisdiction due to amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1997 retrospectively through National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022. “Therefore, the order of attachment dated Dec 11, 2017, is hereby withdrawn in these circumstances.”

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...
Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...