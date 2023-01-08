Yet another committee to probe Basti Behram deaths

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Yet another committee, this one by the district administration, has been formed to probe into the deaths of 12 persons at Basti Behram Leghari, because of an unidentified disease, as the number of the locals showing its ‘symptoms’ rose to 11 from eight, on Saturday.

A committee formed by Punjab director general health is already probing into the matter and was ordered to file a report within three days, while another committee formed earlier by the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Principal Dr Muhammad Saleem Leghari had “confirmed” the deaths were caused by meningoencephalitis. However, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Dr Mufakir had reportedly rejected the committee’s findings.

The three more suspected patients of the disease surfacing within the last 24 hours have been shifted to SZMCH here.

The total 11 suspected patients so far shifted to the SZMCH are Bushra (10), Nasrullah (15), Hajra (60), Amna (40), Haleeman Bibi (60), Khadeeja Mai (2), Ruqiya Bibi (18), Muhammad Niaz Ahmed (5), Hamza (one and a half years), Janat Bibi (25) and Habiba (one and a half years).

Three more shifted to SZMCH with ‘disease symptoms’

SZMCH spokesperson Dr Rana Ilyas Ahmed told this correspondent that these patients would be kept in isolation at the hospital till the completion of the investigation into the issue.

He added that so far all the patients were stable and being monitored properly.

The deaths have created panic in the area and locals have started avoiding visiting Basti Behram and meeting with its residents.

Meanwhile, the latest two-member committee has been formed by RYK District Health Authority CEO on the orders of the deputy commissioner.

District Health Officer Dr Liaqat Ali Chohan is the convener of the committee while Dr Saleh Ahmed is its focal person.

This committee will investigate the matter in detail and fix responsibility for any slackness found during the course of an earlier inquiry into the deaths, and furnish a ‘fact-finding’ report by January 10.

DC Muhammad Salman Khan told Dawn that RYK Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Ali Bhagat has visited the Basti Behram Leghari and met with the families of the victims.

He said that the district administration was vigilant and with the help of DHA, issued health guidelines for the people. A medical camp has already been established at Basti Behram and an ambulance was available to shift any persons showing disease symptoms to the hospital. The DHA had also started an awareness campaign about the diseases in the area through health workers, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhury Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Bahawalpur Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar and officials of the health department regarding the 12 deaths caused by the disease that was yet to be identified.

According to an official communique, the chief minister expressed his concern over the deaths and directed the officials to take immediate steps to probe into the cause and suggest measures to control the ‘mysterious disease’.

