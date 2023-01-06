DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2023

Five killed, 3 injured as coach plunges into ditch in Muzaffarabad

Tariq Naqash Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 02:39pm
<p>The passenger coach which reportedly fell into a ditch on Friday morning in AJK’s Muzaffarabad, killing five people and injuring three others. — Photo provided by author</p>

The passenger coach which reportedly fell into a ditch on Friday morning in AJK’s Muzaffarabad, killing five people and injuring three others. — Photo provided by author

<p>The passenger coach which reportedly fell into a ditch on Friday morning in AJK’s Muzaffarabad, killing five people and injuring three others. — Photo provided by author</p>

The passenger coach which reportedly fell into a ditch on Friday morning in AJK’s Muzaffarabad, killing five people and injuring three others. — Photo provided by author

Five people were killed and three injured in the early hours of Friday when a passenger coach fell into a ditch near Rahim Kot in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital, Muzaffarabad, according to local police.

According to Superintendent of Police Sultan Awan, the passengers were going from Rawalpindi to their hometown of Mushtamba in Rahim Kot when the accident occurred at around 4:30am.

He added that the driver and the conductor of the coach were among the fatalities. One of the injured passengers was in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is not clear yet; however, a local resident, Raja Amjad told Dawn.com that “the vehicle was in a good condition [so] it seems the driver dozed off”.

Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan expressed “deep grief” on the “loss of valuable lives in the accident” and solidarity with their families.

He wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery and prayed for the deceased.

The region’s lacking road infrastructure also led to a jeep falling into a nullah in AJK’s Neelum Valley more than a month ago, killing six women and injuring others.

The same month, a van plunged into a ravine in the Sudhnoti district of AJK, leaving three students dead and the driver wounded.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the creek?

Up the creek?

Faisal Bari
What is new is that even fairly well-settled business families have been moving assets out of Pakistan.

Editorial

New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.
Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...