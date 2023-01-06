DAWN.COM Logo

Woman shot dead by muggers in Karachi’s Jauhar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 10:23am

KARACHI: A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by suspected muggers over resistance in the busy area of Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Thursday night, according to police and rescue workers.

Sharea Faisal police said that Sana Tariq was shot dead for offering resistance to muggers near a famous medical store.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that she was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the victim received a bullet to her neck.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2023

