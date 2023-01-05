DAWN.COM Logo

Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand’s 319-run target

AFP Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 06:51pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique reacts after his dismissal by New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee (R) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 5. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique reacts after his dismissal by New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee (R) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 5. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s players celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand’s Tom Latham (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 5, 2023. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s players celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand’s Tom Latham (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 5, 2023. — AFP

<p>Saud Shakeel bats on the fourth day against in a Test match against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. — Via PCB/Twitter</p>

Saud Shakeel bats on the fourth day against in a Test match against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. — Via PCB/Twitter

Pakistan started disastrously by losing two wickets without scoring on Thursday after New Zealand set them a bold target of 319 to win the second Test in Karachi.

Skipper Tim Southee dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique with the second ball of Pakistan’s second innings before Ish Sodhi bowled nightwatchman Mir Hamza in the last over of the fourth day.

At the close, a shocked Imamul Haq was at the crease without scoring and the home team needing 319 runs for victory, or eight wickets in hand to hold out for a draw.

A loss would be their third series defeat at home in a season after going down 1-0 to Australia and 3-0 to England earlier this year.

No team has chased more than 314 to win a Test in Pakistan, which the home team achieved against Australia in Karachi 1994.

New Zealand declared their second innings ten minutes before close on 277-5 after Michael Bracewell hit a career-best 74 not out and Tom Blundell 74 — the pair turning the tide with a 127-run fifth wicket stand.

Bracewell, however, still feels the match can go either way.

“Obviously 319 runs is a tough ask on the final day, but the wicket has not deteriorated too much so I think it’s still very much in the balance,” he said.

“The first hour (tomorrow) will go a long way in winning the match for either side.”

Pakistan had the match under control when they had New Zealand struggling at 128-4 from 76-1 at lunch, removing Tom Latham (62), Kane Williamson (41) and Henry Nicholls (five).

But Blundell, dropped on 21 by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed off spinner Abrar Ahmed, punished the home team with seven boundaries and a six before holing out off Agha Salman.

Bracewell, whose previous best of 49 was against England earlier this year, was also dropped on 59 by Sarfaraz off Salman.

In the post-lunch session, New Zealand lost three wickets in the space of 50 balls and 14 runs.

Latham was smartly caught off a miscued flick at short mid-wicket by Abrar Ahmed from fast-bowler Naseem Shah.

With the total unmoved on 114, in the next over Ahmed trapped Williamson leg-before. Hasan Ali had Nicholls caught soon after as New Zealand lost three wickets off 50 balls for 14 runs.

Field umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar had a horrible day with three of their decisions overturned.

New Zealand were jolted in the second over of their innings when Mir Hamza bowled Conway with his first delivery.

It was the first time Conway fell without scoring in his 12-match Test career. Pakistan wasted two leg-before referrals on Williamson when the batter was on seven and nine, while Latham overturned a decision against him on 36 — all off Ahmed.

At the start of the day, Pakistan were dismissed for 408 after adding just one run to their overnight score, in response to New Zealand’s 449 first-innings total.

Spinner Ish Sodhi had last man Ahmed trapped leg-before for nought, leaving centurion Saud Shakeel stranded on the other end.

Shakeel was unbeaten on 125 after a marathon resistance-packed 493 minutes at the crease, hitting 17 boundaries in his maiden hundred. Spinner Ajaz Patel finished with 3-88 and Sodhi 3-95.

The first of the two-match series — also in Karachi — ended in a draw.

Comments (8)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2023 12:02pm
Well played green shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Someone
Jan 05, 2023 12:38pm
Empty stadium. NZ won’t be coming again to play.
Delta 1
Jan 05, 2023 12:43pm
Another defeat coming. This is what happens when you have political appointments
MBR
Jan 05, 2023 01:31pm
Team doesn’t seem to learn from their mistakes and weak mindset. Captain should be relieved from his duties from all formats.
Faisal
Jan 05, 2023 07:43pm
Another well earned and hard fought series defeat at home.
Naresh
Jan 05, 2023 07:45pm
Newzealanders should be appealed to donate their match fee for the welfare of poor people.
Imran Baghpati
Jan 05, 2023 07:46pm
"Empty Stadium" Non-participation of the public in the match makes it sad that the people of the city face traffic problems due to the match. It takes ten minutes to travel in two hours because of the road block around the stadium. There is no alternative route. How ?
Zeeshan
Jan 05, 2023 07:49pm
Pakistan defeated
