Ruling allies in Balochistan object to another panel on missing persons

QUETTA: Differences appeared in the Balochistan coalition government over the formation of a parliamentary commission for recovery of missing persons on Sunday as Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) and Mir Asad Baloch, parliamentary leader of BNP-Awami, opposed the provincial government’s move, saying a commission was already working on the issue, headed by Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The Balochistan government established a five-member high-powered commission two days ago, headed by Home Minister Ziaullah Langove after approval of the Balochistan cabinet.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Asad Baloch and opposition’s Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, who are also parliamentary leaders of BNP-Awami and BNP-Mengal, respectively, were included as members in the commission.

However, the BNP-Mengal, in a statement issued here on Sunday, expressed its astonishment over the establishment of the commission at the provincial level saying a commission, headed by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, was already working on the issue and it had been established on the order of the Islamabad High Court and it recently visited Quetta and held meetings with all stakeholders, including families of the missing persons.

BNP-Mengal,BNP-Awami oppose provincial govt move

The BNP-Mengal said the commission, after meeting all stakeholders across the country, would submit its report to the Islamabad High Court.

The party alleged that the parliamentary commission at the provincial level had been deliberately established to counter efforts of the commission working under the chairmanship of Mr Mengal.

“This is an attempt to divert the attention from the real issue of missing persons in the province as, instead of recovering the missing persons, the forced disappearances of political activists and students are still continuing,” the party said.

Provincial Minister and Secretary General of BNP-Awami Mir Asadullah Baloch also expressed his ignorance about the formation of the provincial parliamentary commission and said that before announcing the establishment of the commission and making members, he had not been taken into confidence.

“I am not satisfied with such a commission as I believe that no result of such a commission will come out on the issue of missing persons, as did other commissions which were set up in the past,” Mr Baloch said.

He said he had always remained with his people and the truth. “It is a waste of time so I cannot become a part of this commission announced by the provincial government,” the BNP-Awami leader said.

However, Mr Ziaullah Langove, who is heading the provincial parliamentary commission, claimed that the commission had been established after the approval of the provincial cabinet after which the home department had also issued a notification about its formation.

He said that the commission had been set up on the orders of the Balochistan High Court which had been hearing the missing persons’ case since Nov 17, 2021.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023