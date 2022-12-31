DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

Parvez Elahi grants status of district to Jampur tehsil

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 09:59am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced granting of the status of district for Jampur following a longstanding demand of its people. Jampur is a tehsil of Rajanpur district.

The chief minister made this announcement while chairing a meeting, which was attended by MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, whose son provincial minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak had got into an altercation with the chief minister and was asked to leave a cabinet meeting.

Later, Hasnain tendered his resignation, which the CM refused to accept, saying the minister was like his son. The chief minister said Jampur was like Gujrat for him, adding he wanted progress and uplift of the area at the earliest.

Mr Elahi vowed to make Jampur the “best district” of Punjab, saying the problems of its people would now be resolved soon. He said thousands of employment opportunities would be generated in the new district besides improving the service delivery system there as well as in Muhammadpur and Dajal. He further said Dajal and Muhammadpur would be accorded the status of tehsils of Jampur.

The CM also said establishing a university in Jampur was one of his priorities where students, especially girls, would get an opportunity to seek higher education.

MNA Nasrullah Dareshak expressed his gratitude to CM Elahi for making Jampur a district. He acknowledged that the CM had resolved the long-overdue problem of the local population.

Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, who belonged to Rajanpur, said the people of Jampur would appreciate this decision.

The meeting was also attended by provincial minister Basharat Raja, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Sardar Awais Dareshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, former MPAs Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dareshak. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) retired Capt Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to the CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, the Rajanpur deputy commissioner and other officials concerned also attended the meeting while the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner participated via a video link.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.
New Covid concerns
31 Dec, 2022

New Covid concerns

THE wave of fresh Covid-19 infections from new variants reported in China has sparked concerns about the spread of...
Gwadar tension
31 Dec, 2022

Gwadar tension

TENSION in Gwadar and other parts of Makran has been running high over the past several days, as protesters...
Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.
Digital sharks
30 Dec, 2022

Digital sharks

WITH the evolution of e-commerce in Pakistan, more and more people have started opting for digital solutions for...
The world’s displaced
30 Dec, 2022

The world’s displaced

AN end-of-year UN report has revealed a dismal picture of refugees around the world. A staggering 100m people were...