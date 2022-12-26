DAWN.COM Logo

King Charles hails Britons’ ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 10:01am
KING Charles III, with Queen Consort Camilla by his side, waves to the public as he arrives for the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.—AFP
KING Charles III, with Queen Consort Camilla by his side, waves to the public as he arrives for the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.—AFP

LONDON: King Charles III has hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch.

Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also thanked people for the “love and sympathy” expressed following her death.

Standing aside a sparkling Christmas tree, the sovereign noted in the annual royal message — broadcast at 1500 GMT — that it is a “particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones”.

He then turned to the impact of the country’s growing economic woes, as decades-high inflation eats into earnings and escalates strikes over pay across the public and private sectors.

“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or... their time, to support those around them in greatest need,” Charles said, dressed in a blue suit.

“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year.” The king also commended charities for their “extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances”.

He added: “Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self.”

Charles ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died on Sept 8 after a record-breaking seven-decade reign.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022

