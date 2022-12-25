DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 25, 2022

India clinch Mirpur thriller, sweep Test series against Bangladesh

Reuters Published December 25, 2022 Updated December 25, 2022 01:36pm
<p>India’s cricket team poses for a photo as they hold the tournament trophy after winning on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 25, 2022. — AFP</p>

India’s cricket team poses for a photo as they hold the tournament trophy after winning on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 25, 2022. — AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined to help India prevail in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh and complete a 2-0 series sweep following a nervy three-wicket victory in the second Test on Sunday.

Chasing 145 on a turning track where the ball often kept low, India were already on the back foot after a top order meltdown had left them reeling at 37-4 on Saturday.

Resuming on 45-4 on day four of the contest, the touring side needed 100 runs to sweep the series and boost their chances of making the final of the World Test Championship.

Their crisis only deepened, and they slumped to 74-7 after Shakib Al Hasan sent back Jaydev Unadkat and after Mehidy Hasan removed Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel (34).

Ashwin could have been back in the hut too but Mominul Haque spilled a catch at short leg when the batsman was on one.

It proved a costly mistake as Ashwin went on to make 42 not out, forging a match-winning 71-run partnership with Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 29.

The duo absorbed pressure and batted resolutely to maintain India’s unbeaten Test record against Bangladesh.

Ashwin hit Mehidy for a six to bring India close to the target and then smashed successive boundaries to seal victory in the morning session.

“There’s always a belief that someone will put their hands up and do the job,” stand-in India captain KL Rahul said.

“But it’s also human to get nervous and have some nerves in the dressing room, and I’m not going to lie and say that there was no nerves in the dressing room and that everything was calm.

“We never thought it was going to be a cakewalk. We always knew it was going to be difficult and we had to really grind and work hard for those runs.”

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed 5-63, nearly bowling Bangladesh to a memorable victory, and Bangladesh captain Shakib was pleased with their fighting spirit.

“We put on a good show, very good Test cricket. That’s what the crowd loves,” Shakib said.

“The way we fought in the two Test matches was impressive. I’m sure from here on we can only improve and, hopefully, next year it will be a different result for Bangladesh cricket, especially in Test match(es).”

Ashwin, who also claimed a match haul of six wickets, was adjudged player-of-the-match.

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara bagged the player-of-the-series award for aggregating 222, which included a century.

India were without several frontline players, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, through injuries.

Bangladesh had prevailed 2-1 in the preceding One-Day International series between the neighbours.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hope786
Dec 25, 2022 01:39pm
Bangladesh cricket team is a loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Dec 25, 2022 02:15pm
Haters are sad though!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 25, 2022 02:15pm
India seems unstoppable at whatever it does
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 25, 2022 02:19pm
So what
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...
Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...