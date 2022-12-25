Alvi writes to PM, CJP on ‘threat’ to Murad Saeed’s life

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday invited the attention of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as well as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial towards life threats and alleged human right violations on part of the federal government and the state machinery towards PTI leader Murad Saeed.

In separate letters, the president asked the prime minister and the CJP to look into the issues raised by Mr Saeed to alleviate his grievances.

The letters have been written in response to a five-page letter, dated Dec 12, sent by former minister for communications Murad Saeed requesting the president to ensure ‘brazen illegalities’ and ‘gross human right violations’ by the federal government and its agencies should not be permitted under latter’s watch. The ex-minister also expressed the hope that his letter would “not become part of the unattended and overlooked archives of the state”.

President Alvi, in his letters to the top functionaries, referred to serious allegat­i­o­­ns levelled by the parliamentarian that int­er alia included: fake, bogus, frivolous FIR registered against him for the May 1, 2022 incident that occurred at Masjid-i-Nabvi despite the fact that he was in Pakistan.

President recalls how the ex-minister had raised Malakand issue

Multiple FIRs were registered against Mr Saeed on same charges all over Pakistan, the letters highlighted, adding the action was against the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 9,13, and 14 of the Constitution dealing with security of person, protection against double punishment and self-incrimination and inviolability of dignity of man, respectively.

The president in his letters recalled how Mr Saeed had raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand. Subsequently, he was threatened with dire consequences. He was compelled by the law enforcement agencies to leave Swat, along with his family.

The letters also referred to Article 15 of the Constitution, which states: “Every citizen shall have the right to remain in, and, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the public interest, enter and move freely throughout Pakistan and to reside and settle in any part thereof.”

Moreover, Mr Saeed raised the issue that on Aug 18, 2022, unidentified armed persons violated the privacy of his home, but Islamabad Police did not register an FIR despite his repeated requests and court’s order. He also claimed unknown persons frequently followed and harassed him with ‘serious life threats’, the letters mentioned, adding that it appeared as if the entire state machinery was failing in its duty and performance of functions.

President Alvi pointed out that such alleged acts were in violation of Article 9 of the Constitution and the law.

Mr Saeed also wrote the president that he had been informed many a time by responsible officials that his life was under serious threat and that it was unclear whether the persons following him were members of a terrorist organisation or some law enforcement agencies. He further alleged that ra­­ther than apprehending and prosecuting those harassing him, the entire state ma­­ch­inery was “helping, facilitating and assisting the persons” who were after his life.

The PTI leader bemoaned that whenever he travelled by car, he was followed by suspicious vehicles. His movement was being monitored, the letter said, adding outside his house, he frequently spots suspicious men, motorcycles and vehicles with often with fake number plates parked outside his house.

The former minister recalled that in July last year, when the law and order situation in Malakand (Swat), started to deteriorate, he through his information and his understanding of the complexities of the region and the powers at play was able to timely identify the looming threat and mobilised the people of Malakand and Swat valiantly and staunchly stood to safeguard the peace and development they had earned after years of unrest and sacrificing thousands of lives.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2022