DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 24, 2022

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

AFP Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 11:03am
Picture via Cricinfo
Picture via Cricinfo

SYDNEY: Afghan international Fazalhaq Farooqi was fired Friday by his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder following an “incident” last week that was investigated by Cricket Australia.

The fast bowler’s contract was torn up after the club “received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday”.

Thunder referred the matter to Cricket Austra­lia’s Integrity Unit for investigation and sacked him following the hearing.

“The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW chief Lee Germon said in a statement.

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident.”

Cricket Australia said the matter was confidential and no further comment would be made.

Farooqi, 22, has played 10 one-dayers and 17 Twenty20 games for Afghanistan, bowling superbly in the recent World Cup in Australia.

When signed by Thunder last month, he was described as “an emerging talent”.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...
Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...