DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 23, 2022

Argentina up to second in FIFA rankings, Morocco surge

Agencies Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 10:01am

ZURICH: Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with arch-rivals Brazil keeping the No. 1 position, the global governing body announced on Thursday.

Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia but built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation.

Argentina climbed one place to second and beaten finalists France also rose one to third, while the tournament’s surprise package Morocco were big movers and are on the verge of cracking the top 10.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi scored two goals and netted again in the shootout as he led his country to an emotional 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday, with the title clash ending 3-3 after 120 minutes of breathtaking action.

A win in normal or extra time would have propelled Argentina to the top of the rankings but they sit second behind five-time world champions Brazil who now have a slender lead in points.

Belgium are still fourth, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage.

Morocco are 11th after climbing 11 spots, with the Atlas Lions the year’s highest climbers having earned 142 points over the previous 12 months.

They enjoyed a superb run to the semi-finals in Qatar before losing to Croatia in the third-place playoff and are now the highest-ranked team in Africa, ahead of Senegal (19th), Tunisia (30th) and Cameroon, who beat Brazil in the group stage to rise 10 places to be 33rd.

Croatia, the World Cup runners-up in Russia four years ago, are seventh from 12th behind England and the Netherlands.

European champions Italy are at eighth despite failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The United States at 13th are the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico are 15th.

Japan lead the Asian confederation teams at 20th, up four places after defeating Germany and Spain in their group stage, and Australia rise 11 places to No. 27. Both reached the round of 16.

It is Australia’s highest ranking since March 2012 when they were 20th, and best position to end a calendar year since 2011 (23).

“It’s obviously a reflection of what we’ve recently done [at the FIFA World Cup] and I guess a testament to another achievement by the team,” captain Mat Ryan said.

“We can be extremely proud of what we achieved. I don’t think people in Australia quite grasp the scale of what we did in terms of the qualifying process [for the FIFA World Cup] and playing the opposition we did.”

Australia will remain the fourth-highest AFC nation behind Japan, Iran (24) and South Korea (25) but will be well clear of fifth-ranked Saudi Arabia (48).

Qatar dropped 10 places to 60th after losing all three games as the home team at the World Cup.

The rankings will next be updated on April 6.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...
Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...