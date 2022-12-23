DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 23, 2022

‘Faux pas’ insult by Ardern raises $63,000 for charity

AFP Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 09:40am

WELLINGTON: A signed transcript of a parliamentary exchange in which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a political rival an “arrogant prick” raised more than $63,000 for charity when bidding closed on Thursday in an online auction.

“Can’t say I expected this,” Ardern posted on social media after what she described as her “faux pas with the old mic in parliament” raised the sum for New Zealand’s Prostate Cancer Foundation.

A microphone picked up New Zealand’s premier muttering the insult, aimed at political opponent David Seymour, following a heated exchange between the pair during a parliamentary session last week.

An exasperated Ardern was overheard saying “he’s such an arrogant prick” as she retook her seat after answering a barbed question from Seymour, leader of the right-liberalist party ACT.

Seymour petitioned the speaker of New Zealand’s parliament to get an apology from Ardern, which meant her comment was entered into the official record, known as the Hansard.—

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...
Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...