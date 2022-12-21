DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 21, 2022

Militants storm Wana police station in South Waziristan, flee with weapons

Dilawar Wazir Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 09:00am
A damaged wall of the police station in Wana.—Twitter / IhteshamAfghan
A damaged wall of the police station in Wana.—Twitter / IhteshamAfghan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Dozens of armed militants stormed a police station in Wana in the early hours of Tuesday and escaped after looting arms and ammunition, police have confirmed.

Around 1am, militants armed with rocket launchers and heavy weapons forced their way into the police station, according to a cop, Rehman Wazir, who was inside at the time of the attack.

He told Dawn that around 50 militants entered the station after blowing up the front gate.

Heavily outnumbered in front of militants, around 20 policemen, including the station house officer, resisted for some time but were later taken hostage, another police official said.

Videos shared on social media showed a heavy bombardment of rockets and grenades at the station in the dark of night.

The attackers fled with weapons in a police van after the attack. Local police said the militants only took away eight AK-47 rifles from the station.

Around 50 assailants attacked the building with rocket launchers; two beheaded bodies found in Tank

One police constable was injured, while an alleged militant was killed in the attack, sources said.

The police constable, identified as Ilyas, was shifted to Wana hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the alleged militant was gunned down in an exchange of fire with Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. His body was later recovered from the Baghicha area.

The police station was briefly taken over by FC after the attack, but was later handed back to the cops by Tuesday afternoon.

Police said more force was deployed to Wana from nearby areas and currently there were 100 cops inside the station.

The attack created panic in the area and locals expressed their dismay over it. Shakir Khan, a local elder, said ‘good and bad Taliban’ were the government’s creation and locals want nothing to do with them. “The public neither wants neither good nor bad Taliban. It wants the rule of law in their area,” he said.

The police stations in North Waziristan and South Waziristan — two districts bordering Afghanistan — have been consistently targeted by militants over the past few months.

After a spate of attacks, police personnel vacated Raghzai and Khan Kot police stations close to the Pak-Afghan border. The withdrawal provided the militants with an open space to roam around the area and easily access areas such as Wana, according to sources.

Two beheaded bodies found

Two beheaded bodies were found in a watercourse in the Tank district on Tuesday, according to a police official.

The bodies were dumped in the Tangi Dabak village in the remit of Jandola police station, an official told Dawn.

According to officials from Jandola police station, the victims were identified as Shah Noor Bhettanni and his cousin Raheem Gul Bhettanni, residents of Kanazai village.

Police said a paper was also found by the bodies which read: “It is a message from Taliban to everyone that spying would result in such a death.” A case was registered and investigation started.

Along with the number of terrorist attacks, KP has also witnessed a surge in beheading incidents, allegedly by militants.

On December 6, a Frontier Constabulary soldier was beheaded by unknown attackers in Janikhel town of Bannu district. Later, the locals claimed that the head was hung from a tree in the Bachki market area. In the second incident, the body of a man, allegedly beheaded by militants, was found in Zindi Akbar Khan area of Bannu district. In both cases, the militants claimed the deceased were “spies”.

Muhammad Irfan Mughal in Dera Ismail Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2022

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Maula Jat
Dec 21, 2022 08:34am
Waiting for this to happen in Lahore, only then the neutrals will wake up
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 21, 2022 08:37am
India + TTP = Axis of Evil.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Emad
Dec 21, 2022 08:42am
India frustrated, China beating her, domestin pressure, so India supporting terror in Pak to divert attention.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Dec 21, 2022 08:54am
I think they didn’t storm into police station. The weapons were given to them by police in order to safe their lives. Cowards
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Dec 21, 2022 08:59am
Even the locals denounce the “ Good and Bad Taliban” approach of the government as they face the carnage and the complete surrender of the government writ.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Dec 21, 2022 08:59am
Offensive not defensive action is required as complete lawlessness continues unabated in North and South Waziristan areas.
Reply Recommend 0
Un_Professional
Dec 21, 2022 09:00am
Breaking shackles of slavery
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Dec 21, 2022 09:00am
We have an army. We spend 6% of our GDP and 30% of our budget on them so they can get fancy cars and corner plots when they retire and go away to foreign climes.. We borrow from everyone to keep them happy. What exactly do they do?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Dec 21, 2022 09:20am
Meanwhile Neutrals are busy in toppling up PTI govt
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 21, 2022 09:22am
@Hope786, shows your intellectual bankruptcy !
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 21, 2022 09:29am
Not even a day has passed and another attack. Looks like this match of militancy will grow and the importeds will continue to bury their heads in sand.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...
Ghosts of the past
Updated 20 Dec, 2022

Ghosts of the past

Elahi's defence of Gen Bajwa also brought back into the limelight a poorly kept secret — that the PTI’s rise was orchestrated by the establishment.
Glorious World Cup
20 Dec, 2022

Glorious World Cup

LIONEL Messi was already a legend when he played his second World Cup at the age of 22. Sporting immortality, ...
Planned growth
20 Dec, 2022

Planned growth

PAKISTAN is rapidly urbanising, yet its cities are mostly growing in a haphazard fashion, without the requisite...