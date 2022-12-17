DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan lawmaker censures ‘policy of support’ for extremism

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 09:55am

QUETTA: A Balochistan Assembly member on Friday said the cross-border aggression from Afghanistan was a result of Pakistan’s long-held policy of supporting extremism.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Mohammad Asghar Khan Achakzai claimed Pakistan had made efforts for transition of power to the present rulers in Afghanistan after US invasion, yet had to pay the price for supporting the policy of extremism for 40 years.

He questioned the attacks which were taking place even after the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan as per the “desire of Pakistan”.

Assembly members ask Centre to take up matter with Afghan govt

The ANP lawmaker said the situation was not in favour of both neighbours, as innocent civilians were being targeted.

He also expressed serious concerns over the situation at the border.

Mr Achakzai said shelling by Afghan forces in Chaman created uncertainty and terror in the border town.

He said a joint resolution should be adopted against the incident.

The assembly session, which started an hour after its scheduled time, was presided over by the member panel of the chairman, Qadir Ali Nayal.

Another opposition lawmaker, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, also raised the issue on a point of order.

Mr Nawaz condemned the shelling by Afghan forces on the civilian population that left one man dead and 15 others injured on Thursday. He said it was the responsibility of the state to protect the life and property of people and to protect them from any aggression.

The federal government should take up the issue with the Afghan government and take steps to avoid such incidents in future, he reiterated.

The lawmakers also protested the suspension of power to tube wells of Public Health Engineering in Quetta.

They claimed Quetta Electric Supply Company was violating court orders barring it from cutting the power supply of tube wells.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

