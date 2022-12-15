Flood-hit families to get Rs300,000 each for repair of houses: CM

DADU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is going to disburse Rs300,000 each among flood-hit family to rebuild their houses, claiming that 80 per cent of floodwater has been drained from all the flooded areas of the province.

Speaking to flood victims at three gatherings held around Manchhar Lake, he said: “I appreciate your patience; I will see your houses ready to live and prepared lands myself again. All your problems will be resolved.”

“This year’s rains and floods were the worst in the province’s history,” he said, adding that the water had come down straight from Balochistan to Manchhar Lake due to the slope.

The CM said: “We have been with people since day one to alleviate their problems. Now the people are trying to rehabilitate and help farmers with seed supply.”

He said the Sindh government was giving Rs300,000 each to people to rebuild their houses.

He said there was definitely a difficult economic situation in the province, but no fear of default.

Visit to flood-hit villages

Murad Ali Shah reached Buzdar Village to meet flood victims and listened to their problems.

He said that a survey of houses was almost complete and the government would give each family Rs300,000 to rebuild houses.” I understand that Rs300,000 will not be enough,” he admitted.

Later, he went to Bubak Town and inspected villages near Manchhar Lake. He met the victims, heard their problems and then went to a relief camp established in a government primary school.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022