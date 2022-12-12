DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 12, 2022

Symposium on ‘safety and protection’ of journalists held in Karachi

Dawn.com Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 05:22pm
<p>Panelists attend a symposium on the safety and protection of journalists at the IBA Centre of Excellence in Journalism in Karachi. — Photo by author</p>

Panelists attend a symposium on the safety and protection of journalists at the IBA Centre of Excellence in Journalism in Karachi. — Photo by author

A collapsing criminal justice system, a state that is routinely accused of complicity and political and social instability means that those who murder journalists continue to get away scot-free. This culture of impunity has flourished and pervaded across tiers of society but can be combatted through unconventional solutions like a people’s tribunal.

This was among the opinions expressed by journalists at a symposium on the safety and protection of journalists in Karachi on Monday.

It was organised by the Centre of Excellence in Journalism at IBA, Karachi, in collaboration with press freedom bodies Free Press Unlimited, Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) as part of their global ‘A Safer World For The Truth’ project.

The panelists at the symposium included journalists Owais Tohid, Nazeer Laghari, and Mehmal Sarfaraz with Amber Rahim Shamsi moderating.

Journalist Hamid Mir, one of the panelists who joined the discussion virtually, cited the example of the people’s tribunal that was held at The Hauge earlier this year which investigated unsolved murder cases of journalists from around the world.

It included the case of Zubair Ahmed Mujahid, a Pakistani journalist who was murdered in Mirpurkhas in 2007.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqi, another panelist who recently filed a plea for a fresh murder investigation on behalf of Mujahid’s family, said that the formation of judicial commissions and joint investigation teams in such matters is often an eyewash, with the perpetrators unlikely to be identified.

He cited Mujahid’s case, in which investigators had failed to identify a single suspect despite the passage of 15 years and multiple reinvestigations.

Jos Bartman — a research coordinator for ‘A Safer World for The Truth’ — who joined the discussion virtually from Amsterdam, said that the FPU-led investigation found major deficiencies in the investigation with the police not considering his journalistic work as a motive for murder.

The symposium also included a documentary on Mujahid’s murder.

Separately, the panelists paid tribute to journalist Arshad Sharif, who was brutally murdered in Kenya two months ago.

Journalist Munizae Jahangir, who also runs a digital platform, said it was important to ask questions about the murder of journalists.

She added that her platform documents those who file sedition cases against journalists and how it showed state complicity. “Everyone knows the nameless, faceless people behind the intimidation of journalists.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...
Nacta’s findings
Updated 11 Dec, 2022

Nacta’s findings

A constant state of war is unsustainable, and dialogue is ideally the solution.
Delaying dissolution
11 Dec, 2022

Delaying dissolution

IN acting on political decisions, time is of the essence. This truth may have eluded PTI chairman Imran Khan as, on...
Interest-free economy
11 Dec, 2022

Interest-free economy

RECENT debate by a Senate panel on the government’s plan — if we can call it one — to implement a riba-free...