England 281 all out as Abrar Ahmed takes seven on debut

Reuters Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 03:00pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes in Multan on December 9. — Reuters</p>

<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) tosses the coin as England’s captain Ben Stokes gestures at the beginning of the first day of the second Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. — PCB/Twitter</p>

England were all out for 281 in their first innings after electing to bat on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday.

Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scored breezy half-centuries for the touring side who are 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-114 on his remarkable Test debut.

The 24-year-old — nicknamed “Harry Potter” by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard — spun magic of his own after England decided to bat on a turning pitch.

Ahmed became the 13th Pakistan bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on debut.

At the break, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks were at the crease with 14 and zero respectively after the first session was extended for Friday prayers.

It was in complete contrast to the first Test, when England smashed 174-0 by lunch on the opening day.

Pakistan, aiming to level the series after losing the first Test by 74 runs, included three spinners in the line-up after paceman Naseem Shah was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Despite losing wickets regularly, England scored at a brisk pace, with Duckett knocking nine boundaries and a six and Pope cracking five to the rope.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam employed spin as early as in the ninth over, and Ahmed bowled Crawley with a sharp incoming delivery with his fifth Test ball.

He then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before — both given out only after Azam reviewed the on-field calls.

England, who won the opening match in Rawalpindi by 74 runs, are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Teams:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
abu talib
Dec 09, 2022 10:20am
No respite, bad luck to home team at the start of the 2nd Test.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 09, 2022 10:29am
Physically Weak Pakistani cricketers.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
Dec 09, 2022 10:43am
why no Fawad Alam or Asad Shafiq? + Hasnain or Hassan Ali?. whats the point in selecting All rounders for Test cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Dec 09, 2022 10:51am
The only change we need to make is Babar Azam, lost to Zimbabwe made it to finals because of Luck and South Africa.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 09, 2022 11:18am
More than England’s attacking approach, it is bad bowling that makes scoreboard move in the fifth gear. Despite having taken the lone wicket, Abrar has disappinted with his lengths.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 09, 2022 11:35am
Looking at the score, this time innings defeat is unavoidable.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarah
Dec 09, 2022 11:40am
This Pakistani cricket test team is the dumbest in History and its Captain has no clue what he is doing.
Reply Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Dec 09, 2022 12:49pm
Impressive debut by bespectacled leggie Abrar Ahmed who dismissed top five batsmen in the first session on the opening day of the second test in Multan. At lunch England are 180/5
Reply Recommend 0
Shakers
Dec 09, 2022 02:38pm
Abrar reminds me of a NZ player who also used to wear glasses
Reply Recommend 0
STRAIGHTFORWARD
Dec 09, 2022 02:57pm
England’s 281 runs in the first innings on this spin friendly wicket is by no means a happy sign for host Pakistan. Babar’s men needs to bat with caution and responsibility. On the other hand English spinners Jack Leach and Will Jacks would be happy to see this kind of wicket .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 09, 2022 03:02pm
Birth of yet another talented leg spin, flipper and googly green-shirt bowler at the highest level of global cricket and cricketers. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

