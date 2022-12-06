DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 06, 2022

Pakistan must prepare itself for global challenges, says ex-NSA Moeed Yusuf

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 09:57am
Speakers photographed at a conference titled Geopolitical Conflicts: Implications for Pakistan’s Geo-economic on Monday. — Photo courtesy SDPI Twitter
Speakers photographed at a conference titled Geopolitical Conflicts: Implications for Pakistan’s Geo-economic on Monday. — Photo courtesy SDPI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former national security adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday emphasised that Pakistan must prepare itself to face the changing global geo-political and geo-economic situation.

Speaking at a conference on theme, Geopolitical Conflicts: Implications for Pakistan’s Geo-economic, he said unipolarity is transforming into a new world order, which will make it difficult for Pakistan to escape its implication.

The 25th Sustainable Development Conference was organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and jointly held alongside UNESCAP’s 6th South and Southwest Asia High-level Political Forum and Policy Dialogue on SDGs. The four-day conference is being held in Islamabad from Dec 5 to 8.

Dr Yusuf said Pakistan can either become a proxy ground for great power contestation or emerge with a model where destabilised Pakistan is unfavorable for the world. He said Pakistan needs a strategy to send skilled labour to aging countries so as to increase remittances.

He suggested that Pakistan also needs to take bold policy choices, decentralise power to local governments and allow lateral entry of experts to revamp the government structure. He stressed the need for deregulation and privatisation of economic space and prioritising policy continuity in key governance areas through legal and constitutional guarantees.

Ahsan Iqbal urges regional countries to make joint efforts to achieve common goals

Former chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee retired Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat said geo-strategic contest of power at global level and regionally RSS-driven and BJP-led Bharat and associated Akhund Bharat ideology had serious geo-strategic ramifications for Pakistan.

He said that it’s not pure geo-economics, but intertwined geo-strategy and geo-politics at play. He stressed the need for devising concrete policies to accelerate clean energy transition and exploiting blue economy to access unexplored markets. He suggested that moving forward, “we need to explore digital, cyber and space technology and get in sync with states to diversify markets and capitalise human resources”.

At another panel discussion, titled “Can National Trade Policies Help Mitigate Climate Change?”, Dr Asad Hayyauddin, a former bureaucrat, said trade and climate had a nexus alluding to the cost of damage due to environmental degradation of carbon-intensive businesses and its perpetrators are responsible for compensating the damage done to ecology.

He said Pakistan was not a developed state due to its alienation to three agreements of information technology, and environmental good that needed to be focused to achieve sustainable development.

Dr Fahad Saeed, Climate Scientist at Climate Analytics, Germany, said Pakistan is geographically situated in the two most important climatic zones where strong monsoon systems and westerly waves impact its environment and increase its vulnerability due to climate change.

He said Pakistan and Bangladesh were equally vulnerable due to climate change, but the latter bagged double climate finance of $14 billion in comparison to that of $7.7bn secured by Pakistan.

Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, Sardar Mohazzam said the policy approach in terms of trade and climate was top to bottom, which should be opposite for grassroots level intervention for promising outcomes. He said carbon dioxide emissions, almost 50pc of overall nationally determined contributions, were coming from the energy sector. “We will have to focus on energy sources at local level,” he said.

Head of Agro, PepsiCo Pakistan Haseeb Malik said 36 million hectares of land had been irrigated in Pakistan, which was consuming over 50pc freshwater resources. However, drip irrigation technology can help reduce 70pc water consumption at a particular area of cultivated land.

Chief Economist of Bank of Punjab Syed Sayem Ali said 30pc imports of the country are of energy related that made it one of the most energy dependent economies in the world. Data suggests that global trade has increased to $30 trillion from $5tr this year whereas the carbon emissions have also doubled.

Earlier, at another inaugural ceremony, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal called upon the regional countries to make joint efforts to achievie common goals of poverty alleviation, literacy, sustainable socio-economic development, and mitigation of climate disaster impacts.

The minister urged the international finance institutions to establish a special fund to provide interest-free loans with grace period of up to 30 years to developing countries to help them cope with climate disasters.

Planning Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah said the recent flooding in Pakistan has incurred a loss of over $30 billion while the country needs at least $1bn for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the flood-hit areas.

Mikiko Tanaka, Director and Head of UNESCAP Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, Thailand, said regional countries are confronting with difficult times and, therefore, they need to strengthen partnerships for regional development. She said UNESCAP will continue to support member countries in achieving SDGs or 2030 agenda.

Knut Ostby, the UNDP Country Director, said Pakistan has made significant progress in certain goals such as poverty eradication, access to energy, under nourishment, food insecurity, housing and climate change. “We don’t need only concrete buildings, we need society to be resilient which is linked to SDGs.”

Deputy Minister for Planning, Hous­ing and Infrastructure of Maldives Fath­­imath Niuma said regional and sub-regional collaborations are vital to cope with the Covid pandemic.

Shehan Semasinghe, Minister of State for Finance of Sri Lanka, said his country focuses on achieving high-level productivity through a diversified economy.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shaun
Dec 06, 2022 10:08am
Don't stress about the RSS and the BJP, they will be in power for next few generations. Lets fix what we can and which is in our control.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2022 10:15am
Why hasn’t he canceled his green card still? Why hasn’t he brought his family back to live in Pakistan??
Reply Recommend 0
MBA
Dec 06, 2022 10:16am
Lot of good ideas. Is anyone with real power in our government listening them seriously?!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 06, 2022 10:23am
He basically oversaw the revival of TTP in Afghanistan. Why is he still dolling out advice? Does he have any credibility left?
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Dec 06, 2022 10:30am
@Zak, why is that a concern of yours?
Reply Recommend 0
AzaadZAK
Dec 06, 2022 10:32am
This guy failed miserably as NSA. His analysis is confused and useless
Reply Recommend 0
Turk sulemaklu
Dec 06, 2022 10:34am
@Zak, thanks to blind cowards like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Dec 06, 2022 10:34am
Never heard of him since PTI toppled
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 06, 2022 10:37am
When out of power and privileges, we start talking against the very interest of country
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Dec 06, 2022 10:40am
There are advices and advices all around . What a common man will do with advices.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Dec 06, 2022 11:03am
as usual business for us Pakistani , in this global tug of war make the best use of screwing others . Instead work on education , implementation of law and so on .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...
Extension legacy
Updated 05 Dec, 2022

Extension legacy

The practice of having individuals carry on well beyond their time is up.
Dodging accountability
05 Dec, 2022

Dodging accountability

A WARNING carried in these pages in August appears to have gone completely unheeded. Months ago, as the government...
Double standards
05 Dec, 2022

Double standards

IN a globalised world, if states fail to protect the human rights of their citizens, or worse, participate in ...