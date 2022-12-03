DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

England remove centurions Shafique and Haq as Pakistan reach 298-3

AFP Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 02:21pm
<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) celebrates with teammate Saud Shakeel after scoring half century (50 runs) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) celebrates with teammate Saud Shakeel after scoring half century (50 runs) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as England’s captain Ben Stokes (L) looks on during the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as England’s captain Ben Stokes (L) looks on during the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP

England spinners removed Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq after they scored centuries Saturday as Pakistan reached 298-3 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Off-spinner Will Jacks dismissed Shafique for 114, while left-armer Jack Leach had Haq for 121.

Pakistan still need another 160 runs to avoid follow-on after England finished with 657 Friday, their highest total ever against the home team.

Despite three wickets falling in Saturday’s first session, the much-criticised Rawalpindi Stadium pitch offered little to the bowlers.

At the break, skipper Babar Azam was on 28 and Saud Shakeel yet to score.

Azhar Ali was trapped leg-before by Leach on 27, but he could have gone more cheaply had Zak Crawley not dropped a sharp chance to his left at leg slip from pacer James Anderson’s first over of the morning.

The centuries by Shafique and Haq meant for the first time in 146 years of Test cricket the openers of both teams reached three figures in the first innings.

Their 225-run opening stand — a Pakistan record against England — is also the first time in Test history that two 200-plus opening partnerships were made, following Crawley and Ben Duckett’s 233-run partnership for the visitors.

Pakistan started the day on 181 without loss and Shafique, 89 overnight, was the first to three figures with a sharp single off Joe Root.

Haq, who started the session on 90, followed with a boundary off the same bowler to complete his century.

They both now have three Test centuries and successive hundreds at the venue, having also reached three figures against Australia in March this year.

The three-match series is England’s first in Pakistan for 17 years.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aadi
Dec 03, 2022 11:13am
Pak will be all out for around 440. Then Eng will declare for around 200, Pak will be chasing 475 and match will draw while Pak being down for 3-4 wkts
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 03, 2022 11:19am
Useless pitch is made.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...