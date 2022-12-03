DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Khyber residents protest excessive power outages

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 05:32am

KHYBER: Scores of tribesmen, including councillors and politicians, blocked the main road leading to the Torkham border in Landi Kotal on Friday to protest ‘prolonged’ electricity loadshedding.

The protesters established a protest camp at the Hamza Baba Chowk, holding black flags and banners and chanting slogans against the officials of the local grid station.

They accused the grid station staff of subjecting them to almost 20 hours of loadshedding and low voltage.

They demanded immediate transfer of the grid station staff for what they said taking bribes from influential people to provide them with ‘uninterrupted’ power supply.

They also demanded an end to ‘cutting system’ adopted by the grid staff to provide electricity to different localities on rotation, while subjecting far-flung localities to prolonged blackouts.

The road blockade was ended late in the evening after some local elders persuaded them to end agitation as road closure also harmed local population.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 03, 2022 10:49am
KP can generate 4,000 MW hydro-electricity ---- Pakistan Govt NOT investing in power sector.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...