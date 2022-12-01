Woman in Chiniot attempts suicide outside cop’s house ‘for not marrying her’

CHINIOT: A young woman attempted self-immolation in front of the house of a policeman in Satellite Town here on Tuesday night, alleging he married someone else two days back despite having relationship with her and promising to marry her.

As per police sources, they received a call on 15 helpline by a woman, who introduced herself as Irum Bashir, 30, and said she was going to commit suicide in front of the house of Sub-Inspector (SI) Zille Husnain, presently posted at the District Police Office. On receiving the call, a police team rushed to the SI Husnain’s Satellite Town house, where the woman had already set herself ablaze.

The police team, with the help of some locals, extinguished the fire and shifted the injured woman to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The sources say the woman, a resident of Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, had reached Chiniot on Tuesday night and went straight to the house of SI Husnain, where she attempted suicide.

They say that before taking the extreme step, Irum also uploaded a “suicide note” on social media, in which she alleged Husnain developed relations with her a couple of years back, pledging he would marry her. She said the SI had also taken some gold ornaments from her which were still in his possession.

On being informed of the incident, District Police Officer Imran Malik reached the DHQ Hospital, where he inquired after the burnt woman and met her relatives assuring them of legal action in this regard.

The DPO also deputed two policewomen for Irum’s security and care and directed the hospital medical superintendent to ensure best possible treatment of her burns. However, later on, the woman was shifted to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, in a critical condition.

The DPO also removed SI Husnain from his office and closed him to Police Lines, ordering an inquiry into the allegations levelled against him in Irum’s “suicide note”.

In the note, she wrote, “I came to Chiniot many times to request [Husnain] to fulfil his promise [of marrying her] but to no avail. Instead, he threatened me with dire consequences whenever I reminded him of his promise to marry me.”

She also wrote that though “PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a good person, but her Punjab government and police officials like Husnain were defaming him by indulging in wrongdoings”.

“I left my pleadings to Allah and going to commit suicide and Zille will be responsible for all that,” she added.

The SI Hasnain, talking to the media, admitted that he had “friendship” with Irum for many years, but denied other allegations.

He alleged that Irum had been mentally torturing him by frequently calling him on his mobile phone and also made calls to some of his colleagues. He said he had blocked her number before his wedding two days ago.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022