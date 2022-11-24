DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 24, 2022

EU legislature declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Reuters Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 07:34am

BRUSSELS: The Euro­pean Parliament on Wed­nesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow reacted angrily to the European Parliament decision.

“I propose designating the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...
Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...