President approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KP governor

Tahir Sherani Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 04:03pm
<p>This combination of photos shows President Arif Alvi and JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali. — APP/Twitter</p>

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, Alvi accorded his approval based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

The approval of the premier’s summary comes the same day it was dispatched to the head of the state. In contrast, a similar summary for the appointment of the Punjab governor in May this year had taken nearly four weeks for the president to ratify.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had been serving as the acting governor after the party’s Shah Farman resigned earlier in April.

Ali has previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. The official Senate website mentions that he also remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

It also states that he served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

The JUI-F leader — who is the father of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali — was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

Comments (11)
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 23, 2022 01:21pm
Nice shot
Reply Recommend 0
Well-wisher
Nov 23, 2022 01:25pm
So his qualification is : "Ghulam Ali is also the father of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law, Fayaz Ali."
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Nov 23, 2022 01:28pm
Why don’t PM recommend name of Imran Ismail as governor of Sindh?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2022 01:35pm
Birds of the feathers, always flock together.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 23, 2022 01:36pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday advised President Arif Alvi to appoint Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. No need, looks like a thug.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 23, 2022 01:38pm
Ghulam Ali is also the father of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law, Fayaz Ali. Blatant nepotism and corrupt cronyism. File Convict Shebaz sharif request under B for Bin.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance needs treatment
Nov 23, 2022 01:38pm
Kpk rejects unelected hypocrites!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 23, 2022 01:50pm
Beyond shame
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Nov 23, 2022 02:12pm
PDM wanted to save Pakistan from Imran khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 23, 2022 02:33pm
Just have take a look on Haji Sahab ability. He has simple BA degree but he is a chairperson of senate committee on Commerce and Textile Industry. His Son Fayyaz Ali is son in law of Fazalur Rahman. Amazing Selection and Dynastic Politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 23, 2022 02:35pm
@Shan, Yes your are correct. But Pakistan means PDM only and not entire country & its geography.
Reply Recommend 0

