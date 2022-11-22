DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

PTI supporters to reach Pindi by Friday

Mansoor Malik Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 07:53am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday held a meeting to finalise the strategy for the long march wherein it was decided that party supporters from remote parts of the country would start arriving in Rawalpindi by Nov 25 (Friday) whereas the PTI chairman and caravans from Lahore will leave for Pindi on the morning of Nov 26 and arrive in the city before 1pm (Saturday).

In a meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence, the senior leadership of the former ruling party discussed the current political situation in the country. The meeting also decided that hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Pindi by Nov 26 to demand free and fair elections to save Pakistan from “bankruptcy”.

The meeting was informed that the PTI supporters from across the country would start reaching Rawalpindi by Nov 25 evening and gather at a “tent city” being established at Allama Iqbal Park on Murree Road having the capacity to accommodate at least 40,000 people. Imran Khan, who has been building up strength following the gun attack that left him injured, asserted that he would welcome the marchers in Pindi and reiterate his demand for snap polls. Mr Khan will also give his next strategy for the peaceful protest during his address in Rawalpindi.

‘Ready to talk’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI was ready to sit down with the government if the latter announced the date for fresh elections. He confirmed that the PDM government did send messages for talks and added that the PTI did not refuse to initiate a dialogue with the government. “If the government is serious to resolve the issues beginning with our one-point agenda [snap polls], the PTI is also ready to sit for talks and discuss all issues to be tabled by the ruling coalition,” he said.

Imran says will greet supporters in garrison city, announce future strategy

Calling the masses to begin moving early to ensure arrival in the garrison city before 1pm on Saturday, the PTI vice chairman said the protest march would continue to be peaceful as directed by the party chief.

According to Mr Qureshi, the nation had lost trust in the state institutions and referred to the concerns about the registration of the FIR regarding the gun attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad on Nov 3. “The powers, who consider themselves above the law, also rendered the PTI-PML-Q ruling coalition in Punjab helpless to register an FIR,” he said while referring to the alleged involvement of an intelligence officer in the attack on Imran Khan.

Until the three accused named by Mr Khan will continue staying in their positions, the PTI vice-chairman said the party did not see that any justice would be dispensed. “We do not expect any justice as long as the three accused will not resign and join investigations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...