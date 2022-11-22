PTI supporters to reach Pindi by Friday

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday held a meeting to finalise the strategy for the long march wherein it was decided that party supporters from remote parts of the country would start arriving in Rawalpindi by Nov 25 (Friday) whereas the PTI chairman and caravans from Lahore will leave for Pindi on the morning of Nov 26 and arrive in the city before 1pm (Saturday).

In a meeting chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence, the senior leadership of the former ruling party discussed the current political situation in the country. The meeting also decided that hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Pindi by Nov 26 to demand free and fair elections to save Pakistan from “bankruptcy”.

The meeting was informed that the PTI supporters from across the country would start reaching Rawalpindi by Nov 25 evening and gather at a “tent city” being established at Allama Iqbal Park on Murree Road having the capacity to accommodate at least 40,000 people. Imran Khan, who has been building up strength following the gun attack that left him injured, asserted that he would welcome the marchers in Pindi and reiterate his demand for snap polls. Mr Khan will also give his next strategy for the peaceful protest during his address in Rawalpindi.

‘Ready to talk’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI was ready to sit down with the government if the latter announced the date for fresh elections. He confirmed that the PDM government did send messages for talks and added that the PTI did not refuse to initiate a dialogue with the government. “If the government is serious to resolve the issues beginning with our one-point agenda [snap polls], the PTI is also ready to sit for talks and discuss all issues to be tabled by the ruling coalition,” he said.

Imran says will greet supporters in garrison city, announce future strategy

Calling the masses to begin moving early to ensure arrival in the garrison city before 1pm on Saturday, the PTI vice chairman said the protest march would continue to be peaceful as directed by the party chief.

According to Mr Qureshi, the nation had lost trust in the state institutions and referred to the concerns about the registration of the FIR regarding the gun attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad on Nov 3. “The powers, who consider themselves above the law, also rendered the PTI-PML-Q ruling coalition in Punjab helpless to register an FIR,” he said while referring to the alleged involvement of an intelligence officer in the attack on Imran Khan.

Until the three accused named by Mr Khan will continue staying in their positions, the PTI vice-chairman said the party did not see that any justice would be dispensed. “We do not expect any justice as long as the three accused will not resign and join investigations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022