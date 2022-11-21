Special training recommended for Sindh police to deal with mobs

• Body submits findings to govt about lynching of telecom workers

• Emphasises need for taking strict action against rumour-mongers

KARACHI: A fact-finding committee of the Sindh government tasked with looking into the last month’s lynching of two telecom company employees in Machhar Colony has recommended special training of police force for mob handling following recent rise in incidents of violence based on rumours and hearsay.

The committee formed by the Sindh human rights department on the issue of barbaric lynching has submitted its report based on its findings into the case and recommendations to stop such mob-lynching incidents in society in the future.

Two telecom company employees, 31-year-old Muhammad Ishaq Panhwar and 28-year-old Muhammad Ayman, were brutally murdered in the last week of October resulting in widespread anger across the country since videos of the incident went viral on the social media.

After the killing of two innocent citizens, special assistant to Sindh chief minister on human rights Surendar Valasai took notice of the incident and directed his department to constitute a fact-finding committee to ascertain the factors behind the case as well as the increasing trend of mob lynching in society and find ways to check them in future.

Following Mr Valasai’s directions, the Sindh human rights department constituted a four-member committee led by well-known social and human rights activist Ayub Khoso, whose other members included Kashif Bajeer, advocate Syed Mahmood Alam Shah and Advocate Shakira Siddiqui.

The committee visited the area, met stakeholders concerned before finalising its report.

The fact-finding committee in its report has made various recommendations, including the immediate arrest of the accused, fair trial and strict punishment according to law, as well as emphasising the need to conduct investigations and take action against such mafias, who spread ‘false’ rumours in the society through social media.

The report points out that the concerned police station is far away from Machhar Colony, therefore, a police post should be established within the locality, so that in case of such incidents or other crimes, the police can reach the scene in minimum time.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the committee has stressed the need for providing easy access of victims to police and setting up women protection cell, child protection cell, media, and Human Rights Commission.

The committee, in its report, has recommended that the training should be provided to police on crowd management and ensured provision and handling of equipment to scatter mob from an incident site.

It is also emphasised that the police and other law-enforcement agencies inform communities on verifying rumours before attempting any action and dispel the environment of fear.

Registration of slums

The committee has urged the Sindh government to take more measures by implementing the rule of law to reduce intolerance/hate from society. It underlined the registration of slums as well as registration of illegal immigrants living there, adding that along with providing basic amenities in all urban slums, there is a need to conduct awareness programs among residents about law, social security institutes, human rights bodies, women and child protection cells.

The report said that all private companies, organisations and institutions who are working in different areas need to inform nearby police stations about their interventions and working in the particular area, adding that all employees should have training and instructions on general and job-specific safety practices, besides, provision of temporary number plates or Logos of company including their helpline or complaint number on the official vehicles of company.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2022