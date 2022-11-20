Trail 3 closed after leopard sightings in Islamabad's Saidpur village

ISLAMABAD: After leopards were sighted in Saidpur village of the federal capital, the district administration on Saturday closed Trail 3 for the time being and called on citizens, especially motorcyclists, to refrain from travelling alone in the area.

The officials further said the trail would be opened as soon as the issue related to the wild cat was resolved.

The directive was issued after some motorbike riders tried to speed away after seeing a leopard but were injured after they lost balance and fell off.

Motorbike riders have been advised to travel in a group of two or three and avoid travelling on foot.

Meanwhile, efforts were being made to send the leopard(s) to its original habitat.

Motorcycle riders advised to travel in groups; CDA staff asked to ensure round the clock check in area

The administration, however, requested the residents not to panic as the police and workers of the wildlife department were trying to keep the wildcat at bay.

Residents have also been told to inform Rescue 15 in case of any emergency.

A statement issued by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) claimed that Chairman retired Capt Mohammad Usman had advised officials concerned to take steps for the safety of the citizens.

He said that citizens could share information about the leopards with the CDA, the environment department and police so that they would take proper steps to address the issue.

Staff has been directed to be there 24 hours and check the area so that the leopards would go away from the residential areas or villages.

The CDA chairman said it was the priority of the civic agency to protect the life of the citizens and ensure safe travel on the roads leading to Margalla Hills.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has also confirmed the presence of leopards in the area and termed it a success as for the last many years leopards had not been spotted in the area.

It was the IWMB which took a number of steps to attract the wild animal to the area.

According to the Islamabad police, a contingent has been deployed in the area while residents have been instructed to stay at homes.

Police and wildlife officials have cordoned off Saidpur village and announcements had been made from mosques asking people to be cautious at home.

Leopards have been seen in Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad and other areas while reports of attacks on humans and animals by the wild cat had also been received.

Meanwhile, a Kohsar police official, requesting anonymity, also stated that police personnel were deployed on ground to protect people in Daman-i-Koh which was in Saidpur village’s vicinity.

For many years, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had been stating that leopards had arrived in Islamabad because of its efforts but citizens and experts described it as tall claims.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2022