First-of-its-kind telemedicine drone kit launched in Sindh

KARACHI: A specialised telemedicine drone kit was on Friday launched at a seminar where Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced a telehealth project for primary healthcare for rural areas.

The drone kit developed by Tech4Life is equipped with high resolution cameras and network capacity for telemedicine consultations, along with the devices to examine the patients in far-flung areas.

“It’s the first of its kind in the world and has the brand name of our products — Sojro — which means light in Sindhi language. Many different models of telemedicine drone kits will be launched in near future for different niche markets,” Dr Shariq Khoja, chief executive officer of Tech4Life Enterprises, told the seminar on telemedicine for enhancing flood response at a local hotel.

The drones, he explained, could be used by health and humanitarian organisations all over the world, including disaster and military organisations, emergency care bodies and set-ups of ambulances, hospitals and primary healthcare in remote areas.

Health minister announces telehealth project for rural areas

“The devices have been designed as highly innovative, yet affordable and scalable solutions to transform healthcare in difficult areas. They can reach specific locations using GPS technology,” he said.

Dr Khoja told the audience that the Tech4Life’s team of scientists from Pakistan and Canada had designed several groundbreaking solutions in the past, for instance, telemedicine software, digital stethoscopes, digital dermatology and ENT cameras, Sojro telemedicine kits, and evaluation tools for telemedicine programmes.

“Telemedicine is growing as the mainstream mechanism for providing healthcare in many parts of the world. Our company has been the leading innovator of telemedicine solutions around the world,” he said.

The health minister shared government’s plan for launching a telehealth pilot project, describing it as the need of the hour.

“The pilot project to be initiated soon aims at addressing primary healthcare needs of communities in the rural areas,” she said, while appreciating the innovative services of Tech4Life.

Amin Hashwani, part of the company’s board of directors, highlighted the challenges of Pakistan’s healthcare system, calling upon the government to look for innovative technological solutions.

An engaging panel discussion was also part of the programme during which experts emphasised the need for using telemedicine technology that, they said, could bridge the gap in providing health services to flood-affected families as well as remote areas of the country.

The panellists were Dr Zainab Hasan of the Sindh Healthcare Commission, Dr Ahsanullah Khan of HANDS, Dr Mirajuddin Shah of Aga Khan University Hospital, Shakeel Akhtar of Indus Healthcare Network and Dr Haroon Khan of eHealth Association of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022