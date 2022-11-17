DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

Punjab CM gives nod to purchase of 1,200 drone cameras mainly for police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 09:22am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday gave approval to purchase of 1,200 drone cameras, of which 1000 will be given to police and 200 to various other departments, for public safety, monitoring and relief activities during natural calamities.

The chief minister says the policing system would be modernised through the use of drone technology across the province and 1,000 drone cameras will be given to Punjab Police.

He says the drones cameras will help police in fighting street crimes and other criminal activities and bring the culprits in the grip of law, besides ensuring effective monitoring of rallies and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram and other religious occasion.

He says these gadgets will also be used for monitoring of parks and other recreational places to avoid re-occurrence of incidents like disgrace of a woman in a park in 2021. Monitoring with drone cameras will enable the departments concerned to give a timely response to such incidents, he added.

The chief minister says that with the help of night vision drone cameras the law and order situation can be improved during night time.

He also stressed the need for using the drone technology to have advance information about floods and the flow of water in the rivers through round-the-clock monitoring and to issue timely alerts to minimise losses. The relief activities, especially provision of medicines and edibles to the affectees can also be expedited through the drone technology, he adds.

He stated that during fire incidents, earthquakes or any other calamity, the relief activities can be launched timely in the affected areas with the help of drones.

Highlighting the benefits of using the technology in the agriculture sector, Mr Elahis says it can be used for spraying pesticides on crops, especially to combat locusts attacks and increase production. It will also help in making correct estimates of the production of fields, he says.

Drone technology can also be employed for surveillance of mining activities in the Salt Range, besides counting of trees.

He also suggested the use of drones for rescue activities to save precious lives during any natural calamity.

He disclosed that a separate wing will be established in Punjab for implementation of this programme and the staff concerned will be trained by a Chinese company.

CM sought recommendations from police and other departments regarding use of drone cameras, besides reports keeping in view their needs.

MEETING: The chief minister met with a delegation of a Chinese company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), having expertise in drone technology. The delegation comprised Mr Lai Man Yuk, Mr Colt Chen, Mr Lumen XU, Mr Honjingye Zhang, Mr Man Yuk Lai, Mr Zhenwen Lian and Mr Alistair Kung.

The Chinese delegation gave a detailed briefing to him with regard to improving different services through the use of drone technology.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Additional Chief Secretary Home retired Capt Asad Ullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, secretaries of agriculture and irrigation, Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PDMA DG were also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 17, 2022 10:10am
Make Punjab safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 17, 2022 10:18am
Have check on un wanted elements(Criminals disguised as beggars). Definitely there are genuine people who beg for food. In Lahore I have seen in garden town there are more than 1000 shops. Every shop keeper give daily each beggar minimum five rupee coin. At the end of day it pays more than 200 rupee daily. Association of shop keeper pool this money and can arrange meal for beggars. After that there should be ban on begging in the area as it will reduce crime also.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...
Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...