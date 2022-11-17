DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

Two TTP militants jailed for life in Landhi blast case

Naeem Sahoutara Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 09:10am

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Wednesday handed down life imprisonment to two militants of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on charges of carrying out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near a Rangers office in Landhi.

Inamullah alias Mulla and Muhammad Shafiq were found guilty of killing two persons and wounding eight passers-by in the Khurramabad area on March 11, 2013 by detonating the IED.

They have already been sentenced to death by a military court in 2013 for carrying out the Abbas Town bomb blast.

On Wednesday, the ATC-V judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The judge noted that the prosecution proved its case against the accused beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Besides life term, the court ordered the convicts to pay Rs200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victims.

The judge also sentenced them to total 20-year-imprisonment for causing injuries to eight people and terrorism.

However, the court ruled that all the sentences would run concurrently.

The court kept the case against two absconding accused — Fareedullah alias Fareed and Zahidullah alias Zahid — on dormant file until their arrest or surrender.

In the verdict, the judge wrote that some mitigating circumstances did exist in this case, for which the accused could not be handed down capital punishment of death.

It stated that at the time of the commissioning of the offence as per the prosecution evidence and material available on record, both the accused were accompanied by their accomplices Zahid and Fareed, who had a remote control in their hands which the prosecution failed to recover from their possession. Therefore, the capital punishment cannot be given to them, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution, a CTD investigating officer on March 18, 2013 interrogated Inamullah and Muhammad Shafiq, who were already in custody in connection with two other bomb blast cases. They disclosed to their involvement in the Rangers headquarters blast, it added.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...
Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...