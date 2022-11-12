Four held in Karachi for selling weapons through social media

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested four arms dealers allegedly involved in supply of arms to young people, criminals and terrorists in Karachi.

CTD official Raja Umer Khattab said that the inter-provincial arms dealers — Azmatullah, Bashir Khan, Fazal Jan and Farmanullah — were arrested in different areas of the city.

“Arms dealers and shopkeepers of Peshawar, Darra Adamkhel, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts were involved in smuggling of arms whose modes operandi was to publicise the arms dealing through Facebook and Whatsapp groups,” he said.

He said interested buyers contacted them through Whatsapp groups where price of the weapon of their choice was determined. They paid 50 per cent amount through online apps and remaining on delivery in their hometowns.

The dealers also got money for helping the buyers to get arms licences, he said, adding that the licences were fake but the documents gave an impression of an original one.

“Arms dealers and private security companies in Karachi and other districts of Sindh province are also involved in illegal smuggling of weapons,” the official said.

