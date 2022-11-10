DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 10, 2022

Army chief visits Peshawar Corps headquarters

APP Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 09:50am
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Peshawar Corps headquarters on Wednesday. — ISPR
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Peshawar Corps headquarters on Wednesday. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Peshawar and directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Shuhada (martyrs) monument, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, Gen Bajwa addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps.

He appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our Shuhada for providing secure and enabling environment for socioeconomic development in the newly-merged districts in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Cancel culture
Nov 10, 2022 10:23am
Has he brought TTP to Kpk again?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...
Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....