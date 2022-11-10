Army chief visits Peshawar Corps headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Peshawar and directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Shuhada (martyrs) monument, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, Gen Bajwa addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps.

He appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our Shuhada for providing secure and enabling environment for socioeconomic development in the newly-merged districts in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022