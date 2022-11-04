DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

ANP, JI, PPP leaders condemn bid on Imran’s life

Bureau Report Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 10:18am

PESHAWAR: Leaders of various political parties have condemned the armed attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ‘Azadi March’ in Wazirabad and called for unveiling the people involved in the heinous crime.

Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq in their separate statements here on Thursday said that they were strongly opposed to the tendency of violence in politics and added that such incidents needed to be checked strictly.

The ANP chief said his party believed in the non-violence philosophy of Bacha Khan and would follow the principles in future. He said the government should properly investigate the incident to ascertain as to why proper security arrangements not made for former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mr Khan said it was duty of the federal and Punjab governments to take immediate steps for arrest of the accused persons. He also asked for taking action against the relevant police officials for failing to ensure security of the former premier.

Similarly, the JI chief also condemned the attack and said that it was a heinous act.

He said JI never supported violence in politics and always stressed the need for following the teachings of Islam and ethics. He expressed sympathy with the PTI chief and others who sustained wounds in the attack.

Pakistan People’s Party Peshawar division secretary information Tariq Raheem said that his party was totally against the terrorist acts and described the attack on Imran Khan an inhuman act.

He said the government should check such acts of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 04, 2022 10:24am
TLP ??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...