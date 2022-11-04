ANP, JI, PPP leaders condemn bid on Imran’s life

PESHAWAR: Leaders of various political parties have condemned the armed attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ‘Azadi March’ in Wazirabad and called for unveiling the people involved in the heinous crime.

Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq in their separate statements here on Thursday said that they were strongly opposed to the tendency of violence in politics and added that such incidents needed to be checked strictly.

The ANP chief said his party believed in the non-violence philosophy of Bacha Khan and would follow the principles in future. He said the government should properly investigate the incident to ascertain as to why proper security arrangements not made for former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mr Khan said it was duty of the federal and Punjab governments to take immediate steps for arrest of the accused persons. He also asked for taking action against the relevant police officials for failing to ensure security of the former premier.

Similarly, the JI chief also condemned the attack and said that it was a heinous act.

He said JI never supported violence in politics and always stressed the need for following the teachings of Islam and ethics. He expressed sympathy with the PTI chief and others who sustained wounds in the attack.

Pakistan People’s Party Peshawar division secretary information Tariq Raheem said that his party was totally against the terrorist acts and described the attack on Imran Khan an inhuman act.

He said the government should check such acts of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022