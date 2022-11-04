DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

Rs137.3bn spent on Karachi’s uplift schemes over last five years, says Sindh CM

Tahir Siddiqui Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:56am
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressesa 75-member delegation of Security Workshop-24 of National Defence University (NDU) led by Brigadier Tariq Niaz at the CM House on Thursday. — SindhCMHouse/Twitter
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressesa 75-member delegation of Security Workshop-24 of National Defence University (NDU) led by Brigadier Tariq Niaz at the CM House on Thursday. — SindhCMHouse/Twitter

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that investments in Karachi had remained high on agenda for undertaking development activities for infrastructure and services. A hefty amount of Rs137.3 billion had been spent over the last five years for development projects mainly for internal roads, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, storm water drains, and transport and mass transit, he said.

Addressing a 75-member delegation of Security Workshop-24 of National Defence University (NDU) led by Brigadier Tariq Niaz at the CM House, he said that 150 kilometres of roads were constructed through 73 major projects along with stormwater drains, 14 flyovers, underpasses and bridges on major roads, adding that four Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) schemes, 31 major schemes for water supply and sewerage systems, and 28 major schemes for health and education infrastructure were in progress.

He said that when the PPP came into power in 2008, the law and order situation in the province was worst.

“Karachi was ranked sixth dangerous city in the world on the international crime index in 2014, and now it is at 128th,” he pointed out.

Says damage in agriculture, industry, and services sectors estimated at 4.8 per cent of 2022 GDP

The CM said that the Afghanistan war was also responsible for terrorism, therefore, a National Action Plan (NAP) was launched under which targeted operations were initiated which produced the best results.

The CM said that coal-fired power generation in Thar was a great achievement of the provincial government. He said that Thar was contributing around 1,000MW to the national grid.

He said that the Nooriabad power project, in which his government had shares, was providing uninterrupted 100MW electricity to Karachi.

Talking about post-disaster need assessment (PDNA), the economic impact of floods-2022, the chief minister said that extensive damage in agriculture, industry, and services sectors, was estimated at equivalent to 4.8 per cent of 2022 GDP.

He said that significant losses in GDP as a direct impact of the floods are projected to be around 2.2pc in 2022, with agriculture accounting for the largest decline at 0.9pc.

“Multidimensional poverty in Sindh is expected to increase by 10.2pc points,” the CM said, and added that among provinces, the housing stock in Sindh had been the worst affected, accounting for 83pc of the total housing damage.

Mr Shah said that the unprecedented recovery and reconstruction needed to be projected at 1.6 times the budgeted national development expenditure for 2023.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...