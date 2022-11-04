DAWN.COM Logo

Huge quantity of ‘dead’ animals meat seized in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2022

LAHORE: In a major operation conducted by the city administration in the wee hours of Monday on a tip-off, a team of the city district administration seized a huge quantity of ‘dead’ animals meat.

Since the meat was ready to be supplied to the city hotels, restaurants and markets, the team headed by the assistant commissioner (city) also got 11 people arrested at a cold storage where the meat weighing two tonnes was stored.

“The team reached a cold storage near Saggian bridge and seized huge quantity of dead animals meat. It was ready to be supplied to city markets, restaurants etc,” a spokesman for the city administration said.

“The Lahore DC has also directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to intensify its drive against unhygienic food stuff, including meat,” he added.

On the other hand, various teams of the city administration on Monday sealed three industrial units for emitting carbon and causing smog in the Punjab capital. The team also imposed heavy fines on some other units for flouting the government instructions for smog.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

