Court rulings awaited in cartel cases: CCP

ISLAMABAD: A record number of enforcement actions have been taken by the competition watchdog, but the impact of these orders will be visible to the consumers after the cartel cases are decided by the various courts, said Competition Commission of Pakistan chairperson Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan on Tuesday.

She was addressing an advocacy session during her visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to create awareness regarding the law and to reach out to the business community for purposes of understanding their relevant concerns.

The CCP chairperson emphasised the need for businesses to understand that competition is pro-business and undertakings carrying out economic activities must recognise the importance of competition and fair play.

Businesses need to reach out to CCP when they experience anti-competitive behaviour and are confronted with policy distortions for the CCP to take remedial measures.

Incidentally, the KATI members highlighted several competition issues in the markets and asked for the CCP’s help in resolving those issues, as some members complained about the alleged collusive practices in the shipping line industry and exorbitant prices of goods and services impacting export from Pakistan.

They also expressed concerns over the exorbitant price of ghee and cooking oil despite a reduction in the international prices of palm oil.

Ms Hassan responded that an inquiry in this regard was already underway.

She said that despite several constraints and challenges since its inception in 2007, the CCP has enforced the law in letter and spirit.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022