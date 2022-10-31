DAWN.COM Logo

Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar

Dawn.com Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 10:16pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — File photo</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday announced that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

“The government has decided that the prices of petroleum products at this moment, from Oct 16, will be maintained for the next 15 days. There will be no change in them,” he said in a press conference in Islamabad.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for HSD, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for kerosene. On October 15, too, the government had decided to keep the petrol prices unchanged.

During his brief media talk today, Dar noted that today was the last day to file tax returns. “But since it got a lot of representation from different groups, we have decided to extend the date to Nov 30,” he said.

This is the second extension issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Earlier, the board extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies till October 31.

The finance minister also said that there were around 8,000 cases of suspended letters of credit (LCs) two weeks back. “Previously, the government had announced that LCs and payments of up to $50,000 would be released.

“I had a meeting with the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) governor today and we have decided, with the involvement of SBP, that we will increase this amount to $100,000. The SBP will start clearing them tomorrow,” Dar said.

He added that 4,400 out of 8,000 LCs had been cleared and the new move would further clear 1,365 cases.

Denali
Oct 31, 2022 09:31pm
The Accountant has failed - made things worse. Time for him to step down
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 31, 2022 09:35pm
This man not credible why was he doing propaganda against army in US just in order to stay in power. Educate him that imported has no mandate. If no confidence succeeds against government by opposition immediate elections called with manifesto.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Oct 31, 2022 09:36pm
Thanks Mr Criminal for the information
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 31, 2022 09:37pm
Man with no mandate lied to US authorities against Pak army so Biden made statement against Pakistan. Easy to get details of what he said.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Oct 31, 2022 09:37pm
News of such are of no use. At the moment all that matters is the game.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 31, 2022 09:38pm
Good job Dar Sahib. The oil market is very bad all over the world including Pakistan, just do your best as Finance Minister of Pakistan, Thanks for your services, it’s not easy job I know that. Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 31, 2022 09:38pm
Here is our FM after taking over 900 millions dollars to England.
Reply Recommend 0

