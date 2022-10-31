PTI mulls moving high court amid delay in NOC for Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid a “deliberate delay” in the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the administration to the former ruling party for its long march expected to reach the capital on Nov 4.

In an application seeking permission to hold a sit-in in the federal capital submitted to the DC office earlier this week, the PTI had sought permission to organise the sit-in between G-9 and H-9 sectors on Srinagar Highway. However, it has not been granted permission so far, as the administration is not “ready to trust the party” for apparently reneging on its commitments in the past.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan told Dawn that it was their right to organise a protest in the capital in light of an order by the Supreme Court.

“We have submitted application for the sit-in, but the district administration has been trying to delay the issuance of the NOC, if not [outrightly] refusing it,” he claimed.

Official says permission to be granted after ‘satisfactory’ response from party; Rawalpindi deploys 550 wardens to maintain traffic flow

According to Mr Awan, the administration asked “strange questions” for the NOC.

They are asking about how many people would join the protest, when will the sit-in be called off, and how the former ruling party will feed the participants and make accommodation arrangements, the PTI leader claimed.

Mr Awan said the district administration also asked about the route of the long march, adding that he had drafted another letter for permission and forwarded it to the DC on WhatsApp.

If the NOC was not issued, the party would approach the high court, he said.

Barbed wires have been placed at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Sunday. — White Star

“[The] PTI always abided by the dictates of the Constitution…[in] all gatherings and sit-in held in Islamabad, the PTI…[acted as] a responsible political party,” the letter stated.

It stated that the PTI strictly upheld its commitments under the law but “unprecedented use of force created a situation which again was defused” by the PTI on May 25 by calling off the protest.

Mr Awan said the gathering would take place on Srinagar Highway between H-9 and G-9 which was previously allocated by the Supreme Court as well.

“It may be reminded the other political parties were also allotted the same place in accordance with the judgement of superior courts…time of calling off the gatherings/sit-in is a decision of the political party and the number of participants tentatively will be massive,” the letter added.

The letter said the route of the march and details of the arrangements and staff was “dependent on the issuance of NOC” and added that further information would be provided in advance along with the details of the medical facility and necessary amenities.

“…NOC for the aforementioned gathering/sit-in may please be granted at earliest. Any unnecessary delay will cause clear violation of the judgement of superior court(s),” Mr Awan stated in the letter.

In response to a question, the PTI leader alleged that police have detained 25 party supporters in multiple raids on their houses.

On the other hand, a representative of the district administration said the PTI had requested to organise the public gathering on Nov 4 so the protest should be called off on the same day.

“Although the letter has been circulated on social media we have not received it yet,” the official said. It may be noted here that the letter, as per the PTI leader, would be submitted to the DC office today.

According to the capital administration official, the PTI had violated the clauses of the NOC every time it was given permission to hold a sit-in. However the admin has decided not to reject the application, but the NOC may be issued after assurance that the party workers will not move beyond the designated space.

“Moreover they should inform the administration about the date to call off the sit-in, as gatherings cannot be held for an unlimited period. They have requested the NOC for November 4 and there is ample time so the party should not get panic,” he added.

Traffic plan for long march

At least 550 traffic wardens have been deployed in Rawalpindi as the City Traffic Police chalked out a traffic diversion plan in light of the PTI march that is likely to pass through Rawalpindi on its way to Islamabad.

On the other hand, the Punjab Home Department had already directed the Rawalpindi police to prepare a comprehensive security plan and to make necessary security arrangements at the entry and exit points and venues of reception for the participants of the long march.

The City Traffic Police also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on Murree Road during the long march.

“A comprehensive traffic plan indicating routes and traffic diversions be prepared by the CTO office and to stay in close liaison with all administrative departments and district administration,” the Punjab Home Department said in its directive to police.

Speaking about the alternative routes, the spokesperson for the city traffic police said the traffic would be diverted to alternative routes through diversions at multiple locations on Murree Road and special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic on the alternative routes.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022