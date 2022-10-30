DAWN.COM Logo

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem crushed to death after falling from Imran’s container during long march

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Bilal Sheikh Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 08:48pm
<p>A photo of Channel Five reporter Sadaf Naeem who was killed on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering the PTI’s long march for Channel Five, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel Five, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development, saying that a female media personnel was killed and that Imran had himself got off the vehicle to inspect the incident while Rescue 1122 was alerted as well.

“We are not 100 per cent sure about the identity but the reports are very bad,” he said prior to the confirmation by the channel.

Fawad requested the public to take caution while walking along Imran’s container, adding that the lives of all people contributing to the march were “precious and respected”.

As a result of the incident, the PTI called off today’s activities in solidarity.

Soon after, Imran extended his condolences to the reporter’s family.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today.

“We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,” he said in a brief address to supporters.

He said he had “no words to express my sorrow” at the terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, PM Shehbaz praised Naeem as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter”.

The prime minister announced Rs5 million financial aid for her family and ordered authorities to immediately complete the regulation process and hand over the amount to her family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said she spoke to Naeem’s husband, adding that her family would be helped in every possible way.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too expressed his grief over the death and said it was the responsibility of any social or political event’s organisers to make arrangements to ensure the safety of the public and journalists.

“PTI organisation is fully responsible for the lives and property of the people and journalists involved in the long march.”

FM Bilawal also called on the Punjab government to fully support Naeem’s family, particularly her children.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi lauded the deceased and extended his condolences to her family.

Furthermore, the chief minister announced financial assistance worth Rs2.5 million for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.

Other PTI leaders and members from the journalist fraternity also spoke highly of her and condoled her death.

Police officer martyred in Muridke

Meanwhile, the Punjab police said that a police officer, posted in Muridke for the march, died due to a cardiac attack.

According to a statement issued by the Sheikhpura police spokesperson, Constable Liaquat Ali was on duty as a driver at the PTI march when he died due to a heart attack.

The statement added that Ali was the father of three sons and a daughter and belonged to Sheikhupura’s Khanqah Dogran area.

According to an incident report, he was shifted to the Sheikhupura District Headquarter Hospital but could not recover from the cardiac attack.

The report added that his body was sent to his ancestral village.

TimeToMovveOn
Oct 30, 2022 07:24pm
Said RIP sister. You were just doing your job for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 30, 2022 07:26pm
Court should intervene to stop PTI’s long march.
Reply Recommend 0
As Astra
Oct 30, 2022 07:27pm
Blame it on establishment, you megalomaniac!
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 30, 2022 07:28pm
This is the man who runs away from funerals so he doesnt see dead body
Reply Recommend 0
Lawless
Oct 30, 2022 07:33pm
Will there be any legal action, Will that lethal container be confiscated, Will those on container did not commit criminal negligence,.. But yes as its khan container nothing will happen because Athar is here.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr.Pakistani Fouji
Oct 30, 2022 07:35pm
Shaheed of Azadi March.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 30, 2022 07:37pm
Its sad. But why shaheed? Carelessness and taking unncessary risk is an avoidable death. The status of Shaheed is being misused for politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 30, 2022 07:38pm
Rest in peace. Inna lillahae wa inna illahae rajeoun. These so called leaders keep their children away in protected societies and do their politics on other children miseries and deaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 30, 2022 07:40pm
RIP. Had this happened in any others long march till now IK would have started playing with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 30, 2022 07:41pm
@Lawless, this is Pakiatan. 2017 Nawaz sharif protocol ran over a 12 year old boy. Capt Safdar said as he came out to greet his leader, sacrifice for Pakiatan. Nothing happened then, nothing will happen now. But such a tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 30, 2022 07:43pm
Really sad. Criminal negligence of PTI's team. Too many people crowd the container just for a photo-op. A totally avoidable tragedy. Inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 30, 2022 07:44pm
It’s an accident. Very unfortunate and tragic but nevertheless an accident
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 30, 2022 07:44pm
Container,driver of the container and those who were boarding on the container should be taken into police custody for thorough investigation of this tragic incident,mere condolences are not enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Oct 30, 2022 07:46pm
Sad state of affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 30, 2022 07:46pm
So sad, should not happened at all, our protest rallies arrangements always been unsaved and always been over crowded. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 30, 2022 07:47pm
This death, without iota of doubt, is on PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 30, 2022 07:48pm
Sadaf Naeem the young Reporter lost her life. Her family must be devastated. Condolences to the family. What a horrible death. All because of this Long March.?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 30, 2022 07:48pm
Where are PTI's blind supporters? Where is the Rat? Why are they not coming here to defend Niazi in this forum?
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 30, 2022 07:53pm
Sad news! Good decision to call off today. Nawaz Sharif on GT road crushed a kid under his car and never stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 30, 2022 07:53pm
Blame everyone except IK and PTI for this incident also. That has been the usual tactic of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 30, 2022 07:56pm
A sad day and a bad omen for pti and its owner.
Reply Recommend 0
Chengez
Oct 30, 2022 07:57pm
Ordinary Pakistani are killed like cockroaches !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 30, 2022 07:57pm
Long March is IK's strategy to grab power. He doesn't care how many people get hurt along the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Oct 30, 2022 07:58pm
Rip
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Oct 30, 2022 07:58pm
Imran and PTI should be charged for Manslaughter/Murder for not making a Safety Cordon around the slow moving truck and for not having an Equipped Ambulance accompanying the trucks.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 30, 2022 07:59pm
@As Astra, As if they are innocent,not killed innocents in Balochistan,Sindh ,in kpk & all other journalists..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Wali
Oct 30, 2022 08:00pm
Passion of the Imran….
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 30, 2022 08:01pm
Classic - the high mighty sit on top and crush normal people; these containers should be banned they are not safe, Niazi can march in a Pajero
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 30, 2022 08:07pm
The long march is like a wild crazy elephant destroying everything in its path.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 30, 2022 08:08pm
@Mr.Pakistani Fouji, there are THOUSANDS of martyrs in any freedom action. American. French. India/Pakistan. Afghanistan. And China has some historical examples.
Reply Recommend 0
Babban
Oct 30, 2022 08:12pm
Another innocent life lost to fulfill ambitions of a narcissistic person. What are educated people doing in his march. Sad news.
Reply Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Oct 30, 2022 08:15pm
@Munna, Why should court intervene? Imran Khan is doing legal protest. This tragedy that happened wasn't planned or anything.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Oct 30, 2022 08:20pm
@Ba Akhlaq, As if the investigation cannot proceed without taking anyone in custody.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Oct 30, 2022 08:20pm
What a nuisance these politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 30, 2022 08:22pm
1st casualty of the bloodied march. Somebody stop this power hundry maniac Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 30, 2022 08:24pm
I see blaming this on IK as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 30, 2022 08:24pm
Taliban Khan is responsible for death and destruction in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 30, 2022 08:25pm
@Amir , Remember they killed 2 precious white lions that were in the cage due to heat. That didnt even make the news
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 30, 2022 08:27pm
Crushed to death? You guys are so insensitive! It was an accident.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 30, 2022 08:29pm
One more journalist who became victim of this egomaniac's poltics
Reply Recommend 0

