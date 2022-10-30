Top 5 innings of World Cup 2022 so far

The T20 World Cup 2022 is in full swing, with teams hard at work and jostling with each other to decide who makes the final four.

While batting has not been particularly easy on what have been typical Australian surfaces rich in bounce and movement, some batters have still found their moments.

Here are the best five knocks that we have seen so far in the tournament:

Kohli masterclass

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia on October 27. — AFP

He came, he saw, he conquered.

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 82 to lead India to a memorable win over arch-rivals Pakistan with more than 90,000 fans in attendance at the MCG.

“King Kohli” lifted India from 31-4 while chasing a target of 160 in their first match, to guide the team home on the last ball in a dramatic final over.

His two sixes off Pakistan quick Haris Rauf at the end of the 19th over and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya were the keys to the win, and the knock has already been termed one for the ages.

Stoinis blitz

Australian batter Marcus Stoinis (C) celebrates after reaching his half-century against Sri Lanka during their Twenty20 World Cup match at Perth Stadium on Tuesday. — AFP

Holder Australia was stunned by New Zealand in the tournament opener and stumbled in their chase against Sri Lanka. Marcus Stoinis then walked in to smash an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls in his hometown Perth.

The big-hitter demolished the opposition attack with four fours and five sixes to raise the fastest T20 fifty by an Australian in 17 balls, as the hosts won with 21 balls to spare.

Skipper Aaron Finch had the best seat in the house at the non-striker’s end as he stood with Stoinis in an unbeaten stand of 69, calling it a “special innings”.

Balbirnie special

Ireland’s Captain Andrew Balbirnie plays a shot watched by England’s wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (L) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. — AFP

Giant-killers Ireland dumped two-time champions West Indies out of the tournament in round one and skipper Andy Balbirnie made sure they beat one more big gun in England.

Balbirnie hammered a 47-ball 62 to guide his team to 157 all-out, as he smashed Chris Woakes for two fours and one six in a single over.

The knock inspired Ireland’s bowlers, who kept England to 105-5 when rain stopped play. Ireland won by the DLS method.

Former England skipper Michael Atherton on Sky Sports said that the “game was won” when Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker put up an 82-run stand for the second wicket.

Rossouw blast

A photo of South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw. — AFP

Rilee Rossouw was a man on a mission after South Africa chose to bat against Bangladesh, blasting the tournament’s first century in his 109 off 56 deliveries.

South Africa was forced to share points with Zimbabwe in their opening game — which was rained off — and Rossouw made sure that the team left nothing to chance in their second.

He clobbered seven fours and eight sixes to destroy the Bangladesh attack, as South Africa posted 205-5 and won by 104 runs.

It was Rossouw’s second successive ton, but he said he “never thought about (getting a century) in a million years”.

Phillips power

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips celebrates after reaching a century during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia on October 29. — AFP

Glenn Phillips walked out to bat with New Zealand on 11-2 against Sri Lanka, but smashed this edition’s second century in 61 balls to set up a huge win.

His innings reflected New Zealand’s domination in the Super 12 so far, as he smashed 10 fours and four sixes in his knock of 104. The Black Caps firmly held their top spot in a tough Group 1.

Phillips single-handedly drove the team’s total to 167-7, after being at a precarious 15-3. He called the innings “absolutely indescribable”.