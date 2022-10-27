DAWN.COM Logo

Nawaz links PTI's ‘long march’ to army chief’s appointment

Dawn Report Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 07:27am
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif virtually addresses convention of the party's parliamentarians and ticket holders on Oct 8., 2020. — DawnNewsTV
KARACHI: The top leadership of PML-N on Wednesday blasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the ‘long march’ that he plans to launch from Lahore on Friday.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in a tweet said that Imran Khan’s long march is not for any revolution but is aimed at the appointment of the army chief of his choice. He said the revolution that the PTI leader is promising has already been witnessed by the nation during his four-year rule.

Nawaz Sharif said that ‘with undeniable proof of a Rs50 billion dacoity in the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases Imran Khan has proved to be the biggest thief of history’.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the timing of the PTI chief’s march.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz said, “Imran Niazi is playing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics & going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions. He should be patient & wait for findings of Judicial Commission instead of resorting to baseless allegations.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

Dr. F Fazal
Oct 27, 2022 07:57am
The platelets went up dramatically upon leaving Pakistan in a miraculous recovery that should be studied by medical science. But the side effect is loss of logic and senseless ranting.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Oct 27, 2022 08:03am
Imran knows he won't get anything with peaceful march and mere sit in at Islamabad. He wants some anarchy and chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 27, 2022 08:06am
He is scared of the long march. His political end is in sight.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Oct 27, 2022 08:10am
its funny a guy who stole has Billion USD networth from stolen money is complaining about $250k
Reply Recommend 0

