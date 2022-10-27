Nawaz links PTI's ‘long march’ to army chief’s appointment

KARACHI: The top leadership of PML-N on Wednesday blasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the ‘long march’ that he plans to launch from Lahore on Friday.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in a tweet said that Imran Khan’s long march is not for any revolution but is aimed at the appointment of the army chief of his choice. He said the revolution that the PTI leader is promising has already been witnessed by the nation during his four-year rule.

Nawaz Sharif said that ‘with undeniable proof of a Rs50 billion dacoity in the foreign funding and Toshakhana cases Imran Khan has proved to be the biggest thief of history’.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the timing of the PTI chief’s march.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz said, “Imran Niazi is playing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics & going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions. He should be patient & wait for findings of Judicial Commission instead of resorting to baseless allegations.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022