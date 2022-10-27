DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 27, 2022

Sri Lanka growing in belief despite defeat, says coach

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:38am

PERTH: Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood says his team have what it takes to emerge from a tough group at the Twenty20 World Cup despite their loss to holders Australia.

The Asian champions went down to the hosts by seven wickets in a Super 12 match which looked competitive until Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls in Perth on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka have won one and lost one in Group 1 and are third behind New Zealand and England. The top two make the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka next play New Zealand on Saturday in Sydney.

“I truly believe that we can not only challenge in this group but come out victorious as well,” Englishman Silverwood said.

“I think we’ve shown that we have the capabilities and I think we’ve shown that we have the skills within the group. And I think if we play to our potential, we can run anybody close.”

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, got past Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan to win the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates last month.

They then suffered a surprise defeat to Namibia in the first round in Australia, before bouncing back to reach the Super 12 stage.

They then thrashed Ireland and made the holders Australia work hard for victory in Perth, with Stoinis the difference.

“The confidence is growing within the group,” the 47-year-old Silverwood, appointed in April having overseen England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia, said following the defeat.

“Obviously the important thing from today is to make sure that we regroup and we come back strong.”

Sri Lanka’s hopes of springing a shock have though been hampered by injuries. Fast bowler Binura Fernando was added to the list after he bowled just five balls in Perth before leaving the field.

“Obviously we’re having a bit of bad luck around injuries at the moment, especially in the pace stock,” said Silverwood.

“We’ll find out exactly the extent of (Fernando’s) injury to start with and we’ll have to make some decisions from there.”

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 10:53am
Well played Sri Lanka. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...