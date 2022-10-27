Faisalabad police recover minor maid kept in chains by a couple

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad’s Madina Town police on Wednesday recovered a nine-year-old maid from a house in Eden Valley locality, who was allegedly kept in chains by her employers to prevent her from leaving the place.

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Omer Saeed Malik told the media that a call was received on police helpline 15 about a minor maid, who had been kept in chains in a house in Eden Valley and being badly tortured by her employers and house owners.

On being informed of the call, the CPO said he directed Madina Town SP and Peoples Colony DSP to raid the house and rescue the girl.

Accordingly, he said, the officers leading a police party raided the house and recovered the chained girl, besides arresting the house owner, Asif and his wife, Aliya Bibi.

He said an FIR was registered against the couple on the complaint of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) officer Robina Iqbal Cheema under sections 328- A, 344 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 34 of The Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004.

As per the FIR, minor girl, Maria Bibi, is daughter of a poor man, Allah Ditta, of Chak 40-GB, Jarranwala, whose mother Rasoolan Bibi had handed her over to the couple for employment as domestic help around a year ago against a salary of Rs2,000 per month.

It said the couple would subject the minor girl to brutal torture daily without any of her fault and burnt her body parts with hot knife.

According to the complainant, the girl had multiple fresh, old and festering wounds and torture marks on her body and was kept in chains to restrict her to the house. She had been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The CPO said the arrested couple had been put in lock-up while police were further investigating the issue.

MAN DIES: A man died and two other persons, including a woman, were injured when their car overturned on M-3 Motorway near Chak 474-GB.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the three persons were traveling on the motorway when the car driver dozed off. As a result, the car overturned and Abid Hussain, suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

The woman, identified as Alyeena and a man, Asif, who were badly injured, were shifted to the Samundri Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where doctors referred them to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital.

They said all the three persons belonged to the same family and were going to Multan from Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022