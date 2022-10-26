DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 26, 2022

New Zealand focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner

Reuters Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 09:37am
New Zealand's players (grey) celebrate their victory during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- — AFP or licensors
New Zealand's players (grey) celebrate their victory during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- — AFP or licensors

MELBOURNE: New Zealand have tried to move on from thrashing champions Australia in their World Cup opener but are keen to keep the good times rolling against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Trent Boult said on Tuesday.

The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12s with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday after ending an 11-year victory drought away to Australia.

New Zealand fans and media have dined out on the stunning 89-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday, and Boult admitted it had been difficult to put it in the rearview mirror.

“It is hard, but we quickly got on a plane the next day and moved into a new hotel and started preparing for a new game,” Boult told reporters at the MCG.

“The boys spoke leading into this tournament, into that game, of what it means to be here and how exciting it is to be on this stage, and T20 cricket is about fun.

“It’s about showing your skills and going out there and having a good time.”

Afghanistan lost a low-scoring game by five wickets to England in their first Super 12 match in Perth but their spinners, led by all-rounder Rashid Khan, proved a handful for Jos Buttler’s batsmen.

“Their spinners in general, yeah, big players for their team,” said Boult.

“Obviously, Rashid, Mujeeb, none of them need an introduction.

“They’re very quality bowlers and as a batting unit I’m sure we’ve done our homework on how to best combat them.”

New Zealand may be reluctant to change a winning side but Boult suggested all-rounder Daryl Mitchell would be available for selection after recovering from a broken finger.

“I believe he’s trained the last couple of days,” added Boult.

“I can speak on behalf of Daryl and his determination and hunger to want to be out there, especially in a World Cup stage, so he’ll be doing everything he can to ... be out there tomorrow afternoon.”

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...
Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...