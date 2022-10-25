DAWN.COM Logo

Sunak will do his best for Britain, Indian billionaire father-in-law says

Reuters Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 01:25pm
<p>This combination of photos shows Rishi Sunak and his father-in-law N.R. Narayana Murthy. — Reuters/Deccan Herald</p>

Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain when he takes over as prime minister on Tuesday, said his father-in-law, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of software giant Infosys .

The 42-year-old, a practising Hindu who traces his roots to India, will be Britain’s first prime minister of colour and its youngest leader in modern times.

Sunak’s rise to the position on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, has delighted Indians, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the two countries’ ties would improve further.

“Congratulations to Rishi,” Murthy, valued by Forbes at $4.5 billion, said in a statement. “We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Many Indian politicians also hailed Sunak’s elevation as a “historic and remarkable feat” and he trended on Twitter in India late on Monday.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen, with a stake of 0.93 per cent in Infosys valued at about $721 million, and the couple’s wealth has been a divisive issue for the British public.

Revelations that she had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through her “non-domiciled” status — available to foreign nationals who do not see Britain as their permanent home — had hurt Sunak ahead of his earlier race for the top job.

Later his wife said she would start to pay British tax on her global income.

Comments (9)
Umair
Oct 25, 2022 01:32pm
Reverse colonization
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Oct 25, 2022 01:36pm
Off-course, why not its time to get return of his investments in him. Money talks
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 25, 2022 01:37pm
No dear.They wont improve.countrirs havr interests and benefits on which they act.If india is beneficial to them it will improve even without sunak.
Reply Recommend 0
mehfooz. K
Oct 25, 2022 01:42pm
yes, so long as he thinks only of Great Britain and all its communities rising above his own ethnicity and faith, although as UK is a true democracy a general election is the best way to claim the leadership of the whole country not just the like minded among the Tory party
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 25, 2022 01:51pm
Indians doing well around the world, exporting their talent whilst Pakistan exporting corrupt politicians. I hope Pakistanis realise where their country is heading.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 25, 2022 01:53pm
More difficult times for Pakistan in the world comity.
Reply Recommend 0
Rosie
Oct 25, 2022 01:56pm
The public of U.K. had no Vote in this it was done within the Conservative party !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sks
Oct 25, 2022 01:57pm
Time to go after rioters who created the mayhem in leicester.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 25, 2022 02:14pm
Nobody will be able to avoid next year's deep recession in the UK and EU. Get ready.
Reply Recommend 0

