Intelligence Bureau chief allotted plots in accordance with rules, claims CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought settlement of the audit para related to the allotment of two plots to Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Faud Asadullah claiming that the allotments had been made in accordance with rules.

A report of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised objection on these allotments.

The objection was highlighted in the CDA’s audit report of financial year 2021-2022.

As per the audit para, CDA allotted two plots to him in February 2020 and September 2020 measuring 50x90 in upcoming Sector C-15 through one pooling and multiple pooling respectively under Land Sharing Policy of 2007.

The auditors were of the view that the multiple pooling where the land acquired by the CDA was in joint ownership was a violation of the said policy.

The audit, however, said that the CDA could compensate the developed plot through one pooling or where the raw land was owned by a single owner.

CDA on Oct 18 wrote a letter to Director General Audit and requested to settle the audit para saying that the allotment has been made in accordance with the law.

According to the CDA’s reply to the auditors, CDA Board on November 16, 2015 amended Clause 5 of land sharing regulation and “multiple pooling was allowed”.

“Therefore, the allotment was made strictly in accordance with the land sharing regulation”, the civic agency insisted.

The civic agency claimed that CDA’s audit directorate on May 24 shared all the relevant documents related to the audit para with the audit officer, however, the latter did not pay any heed to the evidence and sustained the objection.

The CDA further said that “allotments were made strictly in accordance with rules and regulations and no loss caused to the authority, therefore, the para under reply may very graciously be dropped.”

