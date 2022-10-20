DAWN.COM Logo

ECP to announce verdict in Toshakhana disqualification reference against Imran tomorrow

Fahad Chaudhry Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 07:12pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict in the Toshakhana disqualification reference filed against former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow) at 2pm.

According to a notice issued today, ECP ordered all the relevant parties or their counsels to appear before the electoral watchdog at its secretariat in Islamabad.

The ECP had reserved its verdict in the case on September 19.

The reference was filed against the PTI chairman by the coalition government, for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

However, the PTI, while in government, had been reluctant to disclose details of the gifts presented to Imran Khan since he assumed office in 2018, maintaining that doing so would jeopardise international ties, even as the Pakistan Infor­mation Commission (PIC) ordered it to do so.

On August 4, lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement — which is part of the ruling alliance — filed a reference for the PTI chief’s disqualification from public office under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution over his hesitance to share the details of Toshakhana gifts.

They submitted the reference to the National Assembly speaker who subsequently forwarded it to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action.

In its hearing on Aug 29, the ECP had sought a written reply from Imran by Sep 8. In his reply, the PTI chief had admitted to having sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The former premier, in his reply, maintained that the sale of the gifts that he had procured from the state treasury after paying Rs21.56 million fetched about Rs58m. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cuff links, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches.

The reference

The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was subsequently forwarded to CEC Raja.

The ruling PML-N is confident Imran is going to be disqualified in the reference as they say he has not declared in his assets the amount he received from the alleged sale of state gifts.

In their disqualification reference, MNAs from the ruling alliance included documentary evidence to corroborate their claims against the ex-premier and sought his disqualification under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f).

Article 62(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless […] he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

Article 63(2) says: “If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.”

While, Article 63(3) reads: “The Election Commission shall decide the question within ninety days from its receipt or deemed to have been received and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he shall cease to be a member and his seat shall become vacant.”

The Toshakhana case

Last year, the PIC had accepted an application by Islamabad-based journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and directed the Cabinet Division to “provide the requested information about the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries … description/specification of each gift, information about the gifts retained by the PM and the Rules under which gifts thus received are retained by him”.

The Cabinet Division was told to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it on the official website as well.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division had challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that it was “illegal, without lawful authority”. The then-government took the stance that the dis­closure of any information rela­ted to Toshakhana jeopardises international ties.

In April this year, the IHC had directed Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the PIC order to publicise details of the gifts presented to former prime minister Imran by heads of states since he assumed office in August 2018.

Lakhkar Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:07pm
Ladla will be set scott free.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 20, 2022 07:14pm
It's ok. Everything will be alright.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:18pm
Ladla should not benefit this time anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 20, 2022 07:19pm
PMLN Bteam i.e.e ECP probably getting a written verdict from London.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Choudry
Oct 20, 2022 07:20pm
Last straw to stop IK.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 20, 2022 07:21pm
No doubt he will be exonerated. Because it is not the Sharifs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 20, 2022 07:25pm
If he is found guilty, then that will be the end of the way Pakistan's managed politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 20, 2022 07:25pm
@Lakhkar Khan, the verdict is written on the wall. No one now has the courage to go against the ladla. He has already threatened everyone
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 20, 2022 07:26pm
There is no verdict to announce or case to answer, its shambolic. People have taken necklaces, taken cars and watches and here you are talking about something which was paid for.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 20, 2022 07:27pm
What credibility does this ECP have.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 20, 2022 07:28pm
The verdict is Ineligible. Disqualified.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 20, 2022 07:32pm
IK in trouble
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 20, 2022 07:32pm
Waste of tax payers money on a useless case
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Oct 20, 2022 07:35pm
Simple disqualification, unless someone still protecting this imposter !
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 20, 2022 07:36pm
Toshakhana is a straight case. It is not like prohibited funding case which Imran Khan have dragged for years and years by submitting various application as delaying tactics. I am expecting that if ECP is announcing the verdict by tomorrow Imran Khan will be disqualified, if not for life, but atleast for minimum five years. There is no room in Pakistani politics to have double standard people to be elected head of the state. It's a simple thing, one can deliver it or cannot deliver at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:36pm
Selling Toshkhana gifts in dubai without paying for it first, is a clear case of mis-use of authority or corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahku
Oct 20, 2022 07:37pm
@Lakhkar Khan, So all of PDM who got out of clear cases left and right are ladlas?
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:39pm
NS was disqualified because of missing information in affidavit. IK also hid Toshkhana gift transactions and foreign funds received by PTI in the affidavits submitted to ECP. Same article 62(f)(1) yardstick should apply. Law cannot be different for Ladla.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 20, 2022 07:40pm
@Asfand, Ladla = Nawaz family and Zardari Family. How is IK ladla he was thrown out of govt.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 20, 2022 07:40pm
Corrupt PDM trying to steal Public mandate. We the whole nation are with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:42pm
@Hasnain Haque, Payment for Toshkhana gifts were made AFTER they were sold in Dubai. This is offence #1. The sale-purchase of Toshkhana gifts were not there in the affidavit submitted to ECP. This is offence#2. The watches and other gifts that IK sold were worth millions of dollars not a small transaction.
Reply Recommend 0
Riz Nasar
Oct 20, 2022 07:44pm
I say, go for it! Disqualify him and see what happens. This whole hoopla could be a dead cause! Just do it!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 07:45pm
Haqeeqi march is just for threatening govt and institutions so that ECP or courts do not use 62(f)(1) for dis-qualifying IK
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 20, 2022 07:46pm
Why was the verdict held for 1 month ?? Now since a case has been filed against the CEC in SJC and IK has won 80% of bi elections, therefore the need to announce the biased verdict!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Imran
Oct 20, 2022 07:47pm
@Saif Khan, Look at Zardari and Nawaz cases then this is nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 07:48pm
Entire world is watching, Law cannot be different for NS and IK. ECP and courts have to dispense justice fearlessly.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 20, 2022 07:53pm
ECP is corrrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Intelvengence
Oct 20, 2022 07:53pm
This "case" should never have gotten this far, but it's obvious what will happen. The whole state apparatus wants IK permanently disqualified, but they now recognise he is too popular, so the ECP does not gave the guts to disqualify him permanently. What they will do is suspend him until when the next General Election is due (October 2023). This way, the entire state machinery will try to justify the current "imported regime" staying in power, as they're all for to complete NRO2.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Oct 20, 2022 07:54pm
I wish IK gets the justice and is disqualified. But again he is also called a Ladla, but one thing for sure he is not a sadiq and amin !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 20, 2022 07:54pm
He is going to be disqualified. Be ready for riots. Generally speaking an acquittal does not require the presence of the parties, only conviction does.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 20, 2022 07:54pm
Case dismissed. End of the matter. That's going to be the verdict. This was not an offense that rises to the level of disqualificaiton.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 20, 2022 07:55pm
Not guilty. Said neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 20, 2022 07:58pm
@Lakhkar Khan, Inshallah, he is not a criminal and never was
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 20, 2022 07:59pm
@Hasnain Haque, dont tell this to PDM , they are absolutely hopeless and brainless.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfeen Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:59pm
The verdict can go both ways. Except hard core PML-N supporters, more than 90% general public is aware that it is totally a engineered case. The fact of the matter is that ECP should compare review and evaluate what previous Prime Ministers have procured and at what percentage of market value they have paid. It is an universal law, the injustice brings imbalance to the nation and cause decline.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 20, 2022 08:03pm
Laadla will remain laadla..nothing will happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 20, 2022 08:03pm
@Hasnain Haque, its not the question of taking it, its the question of declaring the sales proceeds in your income. NS was disqualified for having an iqama and work without getting paid! On merit, imran stands disqualified but he is ladla so he might get away yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 20, 2022 08:06pm
@Ali Khan(NYS), he was and he is..chk his case in california court verdict..already guilty party and punishment against him had declared.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 20, 2022 08:08pm
ECP is a subsidiary of PMLN, we don’t expect anything good from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 20, 2022 08:09pm
Tomorrow Imran Khan will regret condemning that one man in Islamabad. He would realise that this Islamabad man has very long hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 20, 2022 08:11pm
@ehsan , London dictation can be denied but Pindi dictation can not be denied. Tomorrow will be the end of Imran Khan's politics.
Reply Recommend 0

