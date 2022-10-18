DAWN.COM Logo

PM orders dewatering of Balochistan’s flood-stricken areas

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 07:28am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is briefed on flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur on Monday. — Photo courtesy PM Office Twitter

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to take immediate steps for dewatering of flood-stricken areas and expressed the fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases if water remained accumulated.

He issued these instructions while visiting flood-stricken areas of Sohbatpur district of Nasirabad division on Monday. Earlier, the prime minister arrived in Khuzdar to review the relief work and rehabilitation of the people affected by recent floods which caused massive destruction in 28 out of 35 districts of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and MPA Saleem Khosa and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present on the occasion.

After reaching Khuzdar, Mr Sharif flew to Wadh town and visited the residence of the President of Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal and condoled with him over the death of his uncle Mir Meharullah Mengal who had passed away last week. He offered fateha for the departed soul.

Visits Sohbatpur, Khuzdar to review flood relief, rehabilitation of people

Federal Minister Hassan Agha, MNA Syed Mehmood, MPA Akbar Mengal and Kalat division commissioner Dawood Khilji were also present on the occasion.

Later, the prime minister went to Sohbatpur where he reviewed the overall flood situation and attended a briefing on the measures taken by the provincial government and other authorities concerned for rehabilitation of flood victims.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take steps on the war-footing to remove flood water which was still accumulated in some flood-hit areas to save the people from catching water-borne diseases.

He expressed the fear that water-borne diseases might become a big challenge if dewatering of the area took more time.

He proposed taking on board water engineers and hydrologists for giving suggestions to remove water from the area immediately.

He asked the authorities to ensure availability of clean drinking water to the people hit by the calamity.

“Dewatering flood water is necessary for the next wheat sowing season and arrangement for distribution of seeds to growers are in progress,” he said, adding that Rs5 billion had been disbursed among flood victims of Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme, as each household had been given Rs25,000 to meet their immediate needs.

The prime minister said that in order to help flood-struck people, the government had exempted charging 300 units in electricity bills of August and September this year.

He also interacted with patients at a medical camp set up in the area for the flood-hit people and inquired the staff about the availability of medicines.

Mr Sharif also mingled with students at a makeshift school and assured them that the government would construct a model school for them in two months, equipped with modern facilities.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo informed the prime minister that all available resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

He said the government had started implementing Rs16 billion subsidy programme for affected farmers and landlords who suffered huge financial losses as flood had destroyed their standing crops.

He requested the prime minister to release Rs10 billion grant announced for the flood-affected families.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili briefed the prime minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities being carried out in the flood-hit areas of the province.

Abdul Wahid Shahwani from Khuzdfar and Ali Jan Mangi from Nasirabad also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2022

Justice
Oct 18, 2022 09:21am
SS has been busy badmouthing neighbors and interfering in Indian state of J&K, instead of staying laser focused on flood relief.
Reply Recommend 0

